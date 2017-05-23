We need to stand against terrorists

TREPIDATION can be defined as a feeling of fear or anxiety about something that may happen.

On the verge of packing my bags for a dream holiday in Europe, I can't help but view this latest terrorism attack in Manchester, England with a growing sense of trepidation.

As someone who has never visited Europe, my bucket-list was bursting with iconic must-see locations and music festivals.

Over the past couple of months as I planned my itinerary, an alarming series of coincidences has emerged.

I planned to visit Westminster, London, the next day it was attacked.

Not long after I planned my visits to Paris and Stockholm, they were also attacked.

Since watching the 9/11 attacks happen live on TV, terrorism has become a stark reality of our modern world.

But I stand resolute in the face of this threat, my plans aren't changing.

If we give up, if we cower and hide away, they've won and we can't allow that.