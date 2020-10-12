Menu
Tahlia Schwarz and Adam Keevers, had to cancel their wedding due to the pandemic but found another way to get hitched. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

‘We never planned to do anything like this’

by Emily Halloran
12th Oct 2020 3:25 PM
A WHIRLWIND freebie wedding dream has come true for a Northern Rivers couple who originally had to cancel their big day due to pandemic uncertainty.

Tahlia Schwarz, 22, and Adam Keevers from South Tweed tied the knot during a photo shoot on Friday with an event planning company which did an Instagram shout out as a business promotion for couples getting married.

Tahlia Schwarz got married to her partner Adam Keevers in a snap wedding after the original ceremony was called off due to COVID. Picture: Jerad Williams
"We had the date planned and then because it was put off and Tahlia is pregnant we thought we would get all the legals out of the way," Mr Keevers said.

"We never planned to do this in our wildest dreams."

The pair were to get married in March next year but with so much uncertainty with the pandemic and most of their nearest and dearest living instate and borders closed, they decided to cancel.

In stepped Molendinar's Ivy & Bleu which wanted to create "real" content as part of their training academy they offer for budding small businesses to learn from.

A call was put out on Instagram, to which Mrs Keevers responded.

The wedding was organised within two weeks for free.

Gold Coast couple Tahlia Schwarz and Adam Keevers with Adam's son Braxton Keevers, 4, and witnesses Ben Keevers and Kylie Keegan after their snap wedding. Picture: Jerad Williams
Celebrant Ross Burbury, a cake maker, photographers and stylists banned together to make the special day happen.

"It felt just like a wedding. The photos, the set up, and cake … It exceeded my expectations with everything they did. It was incredible," Mrs Keevers said.

Mr and Mrs Keevers - together for two years - are planning for an official big day for their loved ones to attend once it's safe to do so.

Asked how it feels to finally be married, Mr Keevers said: "Good. It feels normal but with a ring on your finger."

Originally published as 'We never planned to do anything like this'

