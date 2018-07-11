Menu
Councillors David Pahlke, Sheila Ireland and Paul Tully have previously indicated they are likely to stand at the next quadrennial election. Cordell Richardson
Council News

'We plan to face the voters again': Dismissed councillors

Hayden Johnson
by
11th Jul 2018 12:03 AM | Updated: 5:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT half of the 11 Ipswich councillors are considering seeking a mandate from voters by standing for election again in two years.

In a symbolic rebuttal of the State Government's decision to dismiss the council, the QT understands several councillors are considering a run in 2020.

It is understood several more are considering running for council again in the wake of the minister's dismissal.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe will introduce legislation on August 21 to remove 11 councillors.

Under the Local Government Act, councillors cannot stand until the next quadrennial election - due in 2020.

At least one Labor-aligned councillor is eyeing other levels of government.

This week the QT revealed Division 6 Councillor Cheryl Bromage is likely to take on Ipswich West MP Jim Madden during pre-selection in 2019.

