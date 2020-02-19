SPEARHEADED by club president Dan Mollard, the Rockhampton Rotary Club is hosting its inaugural charity golf day on March 8 at Rockhampton Golf Club to raise funds for the local suicide prevention network.

Dan Mollard said that in his role as Year 12 head of year at Emmaus College, he comes face to face with the reality of the challenges young people face in developing their self-identity every day.

“We simply can’t continue to ignore the reality in our community – reality that because of its potential impact cannot be headlined in our media.

“We are fighting this reality every day face-to-face in ways help individuals deal with their challenges, in ways that help friends identify potential issues that lead to the self-doubt at the beginning of the journey.

“We have Living Works programs such as Safetalk and ASIST that need to be delivered in our local region and these are based on the best practice from around the world.

“To do this, we need resources to train local leaders in every segment of our community to put in place support structures around our vulnerable people.

“A significant percentage of our community have faced, or will at some stage, situations that cause us to challenge our own sense of self-worth and our identity.

“There is no shame in this. Success in dealing with these periods is always local, it is always personal and it is always through a network.”

As a global network of more than 1.2 million people, Rotary has always been at the forefront in dealing with physical and mental health, and in building more resilient ­communities.

Consequently, the Rotary Club of Rockhampton has initiated an annual charity golf day that will endeavour to bring together business people, community groups, government service programs and health professionals to have some fun and be proactive in encouraging people to participate regardless of ability, and to raise money to make the community a better place.

Any interested groups or businesses wishing to get involved can either field a team of four or sponsor a worthy group to participate in the event. There are still limited spaces available.