‘We take closing the restaurant very seriously’

Loki Restaurant in Nobby Beach has announced it is closing down. Picture Glenn Hampson

A NOBBY Beach restaurant that announced its shock closure yesterday has said staff were given "adequate notice" to find new employment.

Loki replaced dining institution Hellenika in November last year, bought by the team behind popular Burleigh Heads pizza restaurant Justin Lane.

However a leaked screenshot of an email sent to the Gold Coast Bulletin on Monday revealed the owners plans to cease trade as of this Sunday, two months after opening.

Owner Brodie Millwood yesterday confirmed the email was legitimate and the two-storey venue would be closing.

In a statement to the Bulletin, Mr Millwood said the decision to close and subsequently end staff contracts was not made lightly.

"Being one of the largest employers in the hospitality sector on this end of the Coast we take this very seriously," Mr Millwood said.

"All casual and part-time staff have been given adequate notice and some permanent staff have been offered hours in another of our venues."

Mr Millwood said he was proud Loki was able to offer staff employment over the festive season, and the venue will employ more staff when it reopens as a new project.

"Despite making this decision to close while we get ready (to) relaunch, we are very happy that we were able to employee a large number of staff four weeks before Christmas, keeping them employed through the Christmas and New Years period," Mr Millwood said.

"Although we know that in the short term this is a difficult situation, the relaunch of this venue with a new concept will see us grow in stature as a local employer, allowing us to employ even more workers into the future than we employ now."

Loki opened on November 30 last year, promising a Mediterranean-themed menu and fresh focus on "drinking, dining and dancing".

It replaced the longstanding and much-loved Greek restaurant Hellenika, owned and run by Simon Gloftis for 10 years.

Mr Millwood said in the first few weeks of operation, Loki had to cope with frustrated customers left devastated by Hellenika's closure.