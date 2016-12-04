38°
News

'We thought it was a boat...'

Chloe Lyons
| 4th Dec 2016 3:26 PM
A man's car was sunk in Kinka Creek on Saturday after an unknown person or persons smashed his front window and released the handbrake.
A man's car was sunk in Kinka Creek on Saturday after an unknown person or persons smashed his front window and released the handbrake. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT should have been a leisurely Saturday ended in tragedy after a man's car was broken into and submerged in a creek.

The man was kayaking at Kinka Ck, when he returned to discover his uninsured ute, full of work gear, floating in the water.

A Yeppoon woman, who asked to remain anonymous, and her husband were driving back from Emu Park when they saw the aftermath of the incident.

"We were just driving towards Yeppoon from Emu Park and as we went over the bridge we saw a car floating.” she said.

"We thought it was a boat at first, capsized in the creek.

"We turned up the dirt road and went in and realised it was a car.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The couple then saw the man who had fallen victim to this senseless crime as he began to check if anyone was in the car, injuring himself in the process.

"There was a guy on a kayak paddling towards it and my husband yelled out 'are you okay?' and he said 'that's my car',” she said.

"He jumped in and swam over to double check there was no-one in the car, by that time I'd already called the police.”

"He said his window was all smashed because he cut his leg on the window.

"We looked over the noticed all the glass where he parked the car.

"He said 'someone's smashed my window and obviously pushed it in'.

"The police got there and there wasn't much they could do because it was underwater.”

The car remained in the creek overnight, but was towed earlier today.

A Queensland Police Media spokesperson confirmed the incident saying police were called out to a car which had had it's front window smashed and the handbrake taken off, allowing it to roll into a creek.

There are no suspects at this time and inquiries are ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist police in their investigation, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  car accicent crime kinka beach queensland police service yeppoon

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Confidence returning to Rocky's property market

Confidence returning to Rocky's property market

Real Estate agent Kas Woch says he is seeing "green shoots” in the local market, with growing buyer confidence evidenced at a Frenchville auction on...

Tributes flow for Toowoomba man killed in driveway

Toowoomba man Scott Stallman, 44, with wife Monique, was run over and died in his driveway on Friday night.

Well-known Toowoomba businessman, husband and father remembered

'We thought it was a boat...'

A man's car was sunk in Kinka Creek on Saturday after an unknown person or persons smashed his front window and released the handbrake.

A man found his car in a creek while kayaking

BREAKING: Victim chases thieves on Highway

3.05PM: Their stolen bike was seen hanging from the car

Local Partners

'We thought it was a boat...'

What should have been a leisurely Saturday ended in tragedy after a man found his car in a creek

BREAKING: Victim chases thieves on Highway

3.05PM: Their stolen bike was seen hanging from the car

ACROSS THE REGION

CHRISTMAS SONGS: It's Carols by Candlelight in Emu Park this weekend.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

Rock Force at the Great Western Hotel tonight. Performing all your favourite covers from all your favourite bands.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

New book to document history of Livingstone Shire

St Faiths School, Yeppoon.

Book includes previously unseen photographs of historical sites

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

Jennifer Lawrence gives keys to new partner

JENNIFER Lawrence has reportedly given Darren Aronofsky a set of keys so he can stay with her whenever he's in Los Angeles.

Rogue One star proud to lead new Star Wars film

Felicity Jones leads the new Star Wars film

Star Wars lead proud to be in front in sci-fi

What's on the small screen this week

Ernie Dingo stars in the TV series Going Places with Ernie Dingo.

ERNIE Dingo stars in a new travel series and Seven airs the AACTAs.

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old rather than a 32-year-old

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

Sir David Attenborough in a scene from the TV special The Death of the Oceans.

Life without Sir David Attenborough is hard to imagine

Saying "I do" changed Shia's outlook on marriage

Shia LaBeouf has a new outlook on marriage since he tied the knot.

Realistic Vendor Prepared to Meet the Market

13/74 Richmond Street, Berserker 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $235,000

A golden opportunity has arisen right here. These Vendors have made it clear that they need this sold and want it sold ASAP. Tucked away in a quiet corner of the...

Prestigious Hillside Estate Retreat with STUNNING POOL!

3 Emily Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $579,000

This immaculately presented home will suit you and your family like no other! Perfectly positioned in the prestigious Hillside Estate, the home offers a family...

Massive 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom renovated Queenslander plus 4 Bay shed!

73 Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 3 $359,000

If size is what you need than don't look past this outstanding property! Relocated to its new address this historical home boasts character and space. Features...

Norman Gardens Home – Amazing Deal!

3 Brumm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 4 $300,000

Owner is seeking urgent sale! This well presented high-set home is located on a privately fenced 606sqm block in a quiet cul de sac. Centrally positioned to...

Acreage Living with a 3 Bay Shed

93 Meldrum Road, Glendale 4711

House 3 1 5 $415,000

This lowset brick 3 bedroom home is located approx. 6 minutes North of Stockland in Glendale and sits on 1.05hec or approx. 2.6 acres on a fenced corner allotment.

Neat, Tidy and Sure to Impress

244 Dean Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

Situated in a convenient location close to shops, schools and sporting fields is where you will find this neat as a pin home. As you ascend upstairs you will be...

Massive Home On Acreage

41 Swadling Ave, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 11 $695,000

Giving you a unique property with massive space under roof, recently renovated and with a extension to this home, ideal for a granny flat or parents retreat. You...

Heavenly Charm!

232 North Street Extended, West Rockhampton 4700

House 2 1 2 $269,000

They don't build them like this anymore! This is your chance to purchase your own piece of history. Built in 1907, this church has been tastefully converted into a...

Conveniently Located Family Home

28 Elwing Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 3 $269,000

Looking for the perfect family home in a convenient location? Look no further than 28 Elwing Street. Situated in the heart of Kawana you will have everything you...

TIDY HOME ON 850M2 = POTENTIAL

68 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $195,000...

GREAT investment or First home with new carpet, open plan living and dining, low maintenance just ready for YOU to move in. - 850m2 block with two side accesses...

SALES SPOTLIGHT: Five recent Frenchville house sales

200 Houlihan Street.

We take a look at recent sales in this North Rockhampton suburb

Confidence returning to Rocky's property market

1 Scully St

Kas Woch says he is seeing "green shoots” in the local market.

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!