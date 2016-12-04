A man's car was sunk in Kinka Creek on Saturday after an unknown person or persons smashed his front window and released the handbrake.

WHAT should have been a leisurely Saturday ended in tragedy after a man's car was broken into and submerged in a creek.

The man was kayaking at Kinka Ck, when he returned to discover his uninsured ute, full of work gear, floating in the water.

A Yeppoon woman, who asked to remain anonymous, and her husband were driving back from Emu Park when they saw the aftermath of the incident.

"We were just driving towards Yeppoon from Emu Park and as we went over the bridge we saw a car floating.” she said.

"We thought it was a boat at first, capsized in the creek.

"We turned up the dirt road and went in and realised it was a car.”

The couple then saw the man who had fallen victim to this senseless crime as he began to check if anyone was in the car, injuring himself in the process.

"There was a guy on a kayak paddling towards it and my husband yelled out 'are you okay?' and he said 'that's my car',” she said.

"He jumped in and swam over to double check there was no-one in the car, by that time I'd already called the police.”

"He said his window was all smashed because he cut his leg on the window.

"We looked over the noticed all the glass where he parked the car.

"He said 'someone's smashed my window and obviously pushed it in'.

"The police got there and there wasn't much they could do because it was underwater.”

The car remained in the creek overnight, but was towed earlier today.

A Queensland Police Media spokesperson confirmed the incident saying police were called out to a car which had had it's front window smashed and the handbrake taken off, allowing it to roll into a creek.

There are no suspects at this time and inquiries are ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist police in their investigation, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.