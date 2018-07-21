‘We took turns being her slave’: MP’s staff

Labor member for Lindsay Emma Husar (above) has been accused of bullying an harassment of staff. Picture: Tim Hunter.

AN EXPANDING group of Federal MP Emma Husar's office staff claim they were her slaves, washing her dishes, cleaning up her dog's poo and running errands while being verbally abused.

An inquiry into the Labor member for the western Sydney seat of Lindsay, which Husar holds by a 1.1 per cent margin, has heard from 20 former staff members alleging bullying and abuse.

"Everyone had a turn in being her slave," said a former staff member of her electoral office, which has seen a turnover of more than 20 in two years, The Australian reported.

BuzzFeed News reported that the 38-year-old MP would refer to staff members as "f***wits" and c***s" and they would fall in and out of her favour.

Working for Husar was "hell", and one ex-staffer said "people are just afraid to go into work".

"She would question their work ethic, run them down, make them rewrite a letter six or seven times beyond just correcting grammatical errors," The Australian reported.

"She would make you correct your corrections."

Ms Husar also allegedly told a male worker to wash her dishes so as to learn about "white male privilege".

Other staff members were allegedly required to live in Ms Husar's home to babysit or perform other duties for the youngest of her three children.

The allegations, the subject of a three month long inquiry by former Labor Party staffer John Whelan for the NSW ALP head office, were denied by Ms Husar.

Once considered a rising star in Labor, Ms Husar issued a statement on Friday saying she was "horrified" by the claims.

"My office is a professional and respectful workplace," the statement said.

"It should not be perceived in any other way, and of course I am sorry if any person has been given reason to think otherwise.

"I am a single mum with three children, working hard and doing my best. If I have let anyone down, I apologise."

Prominent Labor shadow minister Anthony Albanese came out in defence of Husar saying she was a hardworking single mother and impressive party member.

BuzzFeed News reported that an advertisement for Husar's media and policy adviser listed among its tasks "running errands" and "supporting various personal, professional and family obligations".

The internal Labor Party ad had been posted several times over the last year but remained unfilled.

Mr Whelan's internal investigation of the allegations against Ms Husar may be referred to the state party's administrative committee.

If Ms Husar is officially reprimanded, she could be disendorsed as candidate in her electorate.

On Twitter, Ms Husar posts that her key performance indicators "include putting people first".

Her most recent tweet, on Thursday was about "helping out Ozharvest … picking up food and making sure it goes to better homes than to landfill".

On Facebook, Ms Husar has posted a video of her doing same, with comments added calling her "awesome. a legend … great work".

