Jamie Cavanagh died in a fatal crash west of Ipswich last Thursday. Picture: supplied
News

‘We tried to get there’: Family mourns crash victim

by Staff writers
4th Mar 2020 8:37 AM
JAMIE Cavanagh was a "crazy loving person" that family and friends say they'll never forget.

The 47-year-old father died in a tragic crash at the Minden Crossroads on the Warrego Highway, near Lowood Minden Road, last Thursday.

"Devastated" family and friends have been left wondering: "Why you, why now?"

 

Jamie Cavanagh died in a tragic crash on the Warrego Highway last Thursday. Picture: supplied
"You were always loved by a lot of family and friends and you will always be remembered and missed," Peta Cavanagh wrote in a Facebook post about her late brother in-law.

"You always lived on the edge but always had your heart on top… A free riding spirit now and forever. We love you always."

 

Jamie Cavanagh died in a tragic crash on the Warrego Highway last Thursday. Picture: supplied
Mrs Cavanagh wrote that her children adored "Uncle Jamie" and that "we tried to get there in time".

"We stayed at the scene for hours trying to work it out… Why you, Why now," she wrote.

"Such a tragedy how you were taken."

 

Jamie Cavanagh died in a tragic crash on the Warrego Highway last Thursday. Picture: supplied
"I'll never forget you," another friend wrote, before promising to comfort Cavanagh's family.

"Ride high," they wrote.

 

One dead, three injured in highway tragedy

