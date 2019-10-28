Two mums make desperate plea: ‘We want justice for our boys’

THE mothers of two indigenous teenagers killed in a fatal crash in a stolen car near the Queensland-NSW border last year say they want an inquest to deliver justice for their boys.

They also want the Brisbane inquest to reveal whether their sons were being chased by police before the crash.

The bodies of Rayshaun Carr, 17, and Jaylen Clark Close, 16, were found in a wrecked car, down an embankment on the Gore Highway, 66km north of Goondiwindi on April 21 last year.

Many of the boys' families learned of their deaths on Facebook, after the crash site was found around midday.

A social media tribute to Gore Highway crash victim Rayshaun Carr

As a Brisbane inquest began into the deaths today, Jaylen Close's mother Kelly Armstrong said outside court there were suspicions that the teenagers had been chased by police before the crash.

She said there were a lot of unanswered questions and she was keen to hear from all the witnesses.

"We want justice for Jaylen,'' Ms Armstrong said.

The families had written to the coroner in May last year requesting an inquest, and Rayshaun Carr's mother Christina Carr, who has eight children, said they had fought hard for it.

"It's heartbreaking in doing that, but we're here to get justice for our boys,'' she said.

"We've been shattered, lost, lonely, missing our boys.''

Ms Carr said she wanted to know what happened on the night of the fatal crash, who was responsible and what made her son get off the road.

The inquest is to determine whether driver experience or speed contributed to the teenagers' deaths, and whether the use of drugs or alcohol impaired the driver's ability to control the car.

It will also examine whether there was any third party involvement that contributed to the deaths.

The teenagers were last seen leaving a house in Toowoomba late on the evening of April 20 last year, in a green SS Commodore stolen from the Sunshine Coast and passed on to them.

The court heard it was believed Rayshaun Carr may have been the driver.

A forensic pathologist told the inquest a toxicology report revealed Rayshaun had methamphetamines and other drugs in his system, but no alcohol.

Both teenagers died as a result of multiple injuries consistent with a motor vehicle accident, the inquest heard.