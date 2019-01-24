'We want to keep her alive': Mum's fight to save little girl

LITTLE WARRIOR: Summer, 3, has been diagnosed with cancer. A GoFundMe page has reached half its goal in little more than a week.

LITTLE WARRIOR: Summer, 3, has been diagnosed with cancer. A GoFundMe page has reached half its goal in little more than a week. Contributed

APRIL Cunningham's life was flipped upside down when she found out her little girl had been diagnosed with cancer.

Disguised as tonsillitis, Summer, 3, began coughing up blood and her mother knew something was wrong.

Summer was transferred from Sunshine Coast University Hospital to Lady Cilento Queensland Children's Hospital just before Christmas last year.

She was placed in an induced coma in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit in a critical but stable condition.

Summer woke from her coma on Boxing Day and began chemotherapy immediately.

The brave little girl is expected to continue treatment for 12 months.

The Caloundra mum said her way of coping was to take each day as it came.

"We thought it was tonsillitis, never did we think it was cancer," she said.

The medical expenses are stacking up and Summer's aunty Jasmin took to GoFundMe to help the family out.

"I didn't want the attention, but it was my sister's idea to set up the page. I'm also paying off a mortgage on my own and I'm a full-time carer now," Ms Cunningham said.

Ms Cunningham had planned to start her new business this year, but her focus is on Summer's recovery.

"If I could just take her pain away, that's the most difficult part. We just want to keep her alive," she said.

Summer's aunties are preparing a fundraiser, Sounds of Summer, to be filled with music, markets and prizes later in the year.

More than $10,000 of the $25,000 GoFundMe goal has been raised in just nine days. For more information, visit www.gofundme.com/summer039s-fight-against-cancer.