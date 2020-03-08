WE WANT YOU: A rare chance to join a championship side

Gridiron: Gridiron, Wolverines v Falcons

GRIDIRON: Despite a large cloud of uncertainty looming over when, and even if, the 2020-21 North Queensland Gridiron season will start, ­defending champions the Rockhampton Wolverines have launched an expansion of the sport in their region.

As of yesterday afternoon, curious, potential American footballers can register their interest to join the championship team in the glory.

Gridiron: Rockhampton Wolverines packed the stands at Browne Park as they took on the Cairns Falcons to win the 2019-20 Reef Bowl .

Wolverines vice-president Mitch McAulay-Powell said all walks of life were welcome to register their interest - young or old, male or female.

"As we all know, COVID-19 hasn't been ideal for any sports so what we're trying to do with the club is spread the love of the game that we love," he said.

Gridiron: Rockhampton Wolverines' Robbie Chelepy.

"We haven't had word from the governing body about when we're going to play but it's just about getting people pumped, keeping relative and doing what we can for the community."

The Wolverines were supposed to have resumed pre-season training after an all but unheard-of debut season, which saw the team dominate the comp, taking home the Reef Bowl.

Despite the pandemic's threat to the coming season, McAuley-Powell said the hard work wouldn't stop and the recruitment drive would continue.

"We can still offer people services like training via Zoom," he said.

"If we get lots of people who are interested, there might be a possibility of another team for the region."

The Rockhampton Wolverines and Cairns Falcons after their grand final showdown at Browne Park.

McAulay-Powell said the recruitment drive would exceed the boundaries of the Beef Capital, with people in Gladstone or the Capricorn Coast more than welcome to register interest.

Establishing a colts and women's team were among the possible avenues, according to the vice-president.

Admittedly the sport and its rules might seem daunting but McAulay-Powell said there was plenty of support within the club for new players, as evidenced by the fact that more than half of the championship were first-timers.

Wolverines players Josiah Drane, Mitch McAuley-Powell and Jacob Borich.

"The best thing about it if you're new to the game, we have such an amazing coaching staff and supportive players that it promotes such a good culture," he said.

"Give it a go, have a crack."

To register your interest with the club, find the Wolverines Gridiron Inc page on Facebook.