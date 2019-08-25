WATCH: 'We were coming home with a wet sail'
HOCKEY: It was a case of opportunities missed for Park Avenue Brothers in their A-grade semi-final on Saturday.
Park Avenue staged a remarkable comeback for a 2-all draw with Wanderers who, as the higher-graded team, advanced to the grand final and will take take on Souths.
Wanderers struck early in the first quarter, Toni Chirio scoring a field goal.
They extended their lead in the third quarter when Kim Reibel slotted in a corner.
Park Avenue rallied in the fourth, Abby Reynolds scoring a double to level.
Coach Robert Sweeney said his team was finishing strongly but ran out of time.
"We pressed hard and got the two goals back, and we were coming home with a wet sail," he said.
"We created some good opportunities but we just couldn't convert.
"Unfortunately, it was a case of opportunities missed."
Sweeney said all his players "put in" and he could not fault their effort.
Park Avenue went one step further than last season, when they were knocked out in the elimination semi.
RESULTS
- A1 men preliminary final: Southern Suburbs 6 (Nathan Christenen 2, Harley Jeynes 2, Robert Bell, Nathan Doble) d Frenchville Rovers 3 (Jarrod Bass 2, Lachlan Sisley)
- A1 women preliminary final: Wanderers 2 (Kim Reibel, Toni Chirio) drew with Park Avenue Brothers 2 (Abby Reynolds 2); Wanderers advance to final as higher graded team