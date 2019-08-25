Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ATTACK: Park Avenue Brothers' Kylie Jensen goes on the attack against Wanderers in the A-grade women's semi-final at Kalka Shades.
ATTACK: Park Avenue Brothers' Kylie Jensen goes on the attack against Wanderers in the A-grade women's semi-final at Kalka Shades. Jann Houley
Hockey

WATCH: 'We were coming home with a wet sail'

Pam McKay
by
26th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: It was a case of opportunities missed for Park Avenue Brothers in their A-grade semi-final on Saturday.

Park Avenue staged a remarkable comeback for a 2-all draw with Wanderers who, as the higher-graded team, advanced to the grand final and will take take on Souths.

 

Wanderers struck early in the first quarter, Toni Chirio scoring a field goal.

They extended their lead in the third quarter when Kim Reibel slotted in a corner.

Park Avenue rallied in the fourth, Abby Reynolds scoring a double to level.

READ: Sporting legends on their way, ready to play

READ: He's won 11 but captain says this was 'one of the best'

READ: Full steam ahead at Kalka Shades in countdown to Oceania Cup

READ: Rocky sports team breaks 18-year drought

Coach Robert Sweeney said his team was finishing strongly but ran out of time.

"We pressed hard and got the two goals back, and we were coming home with a wet sail," he said.

 

Park Avenue's Ebony O'Brien with the ball.
Park Avenue's Ebony O'Brien with the ball. Jann Houley

"We created some good opportunities but we just couldn't convert.

"Unfortunately, it was a case of opportunities missed."

Sweeney said all his players "put in" and he could not fault their effort.

Park Avenue went one step further than last season, when they were knocked out in the elimination semi.

RESULTS

  • A1 men preliminary final: Southern Suburbs 6 (Nathan Christenen 2, Harley Jeynes 2, Robert Bell, Nathan Doble) d Frenchville Rovers 3 (Jarrod Bass 2, Lachlan Sisley)
  • A1 women preliminary final: Wanderers 2 (Kim Reibel, Toni Chirio) drew with Park Avenue Brothers 2 (Abby Reynolds 2); Wanderers advance to final as higher graded team
hockey kalka shades park avenue brothers rockhampton hockey southern suburbs wanderers hockey
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'This year has been crazy': Mining town's property boom

    premium_icon 'This year has been crazy': Mining town's property boom

    News With 20 sales recorded in one month, agents say they would have been lucky to make those numbers in a year

    COURT: 39 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon COURT: 39 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton court today

    • 26th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
    UPDATE: One person in hospital after two vehicles collide

    premium_icon UPDATE: One person in hospital after two vehicles collide

    Breaking The two vehicles involved have been towed from the scene

    MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed last week

    MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed last week

    News From UFO sightings to a high speed police chase, catch up here