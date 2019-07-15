'We were the better team' Capras drop lead in dying minutes

Mackay Cutters in action against Central Queensland Capras in their Intrust Super Cup match at Gladstone's Marley Brown Oval, 13 July 2019.

RUGBY LEAGUE: They were gallant in defeat at Marley Brown Oval on Saturday night.

But gallant losses would be wearing thin for CQ Capras coach David Faiumu after his team suffered another loss against Mackay Cutters.

"We played so well and, to be honest, we were the better team for about 78-79 minutes of the game," Faiumu said.

"It was just fundamental errors and we're not a team that can shut it down.

"I'm proud of the efforts for most of the game ... but it was just gut-wrenching for the boys."

With 10 minutes of the game left, Capras led 24-18 after BJ Aufaga-Toomaga scored his second try and the resulting conversion.

As the clock ticked down it seemed the 'home' side would hold on.

Enter the Cutters' Carlin Anderson, whose try and put his side within two points and it was then up to which team wanted the win most.

Mackay's Jayden Hodges found space to put the dagger into the Capras' players' hearts with his try at the 76th minute.

Aufaga-Toomaga scored the first try and conversion of the game and both teams exchanged tries.

The Cutters' Lloyd White crossed the try line and Anderson's conversion made it an 18-10 lead early into the second half before the CQ side rallied.

Faiumu said experience was key for the Cutters and it's something he hoped his team will gain.

"The more games they'll play, the better they'll get," he said.

The Capras have seemingly developed a brand of strong, albeit short-lived, starts over the season which Faiumu has previously said needed to be extend.

Saturday evenings match showed signs of the approach coming to fruition if not for the last five minutes of the match.

"We just didn't manage the last five minutes well," Faiumu said.

Faiumu said the team had trained to play in similar situations like the one on Saturday night.

He pointed out the hard work of several Capras players.

"Blake Moore was outstanding in his second game at number six and he has a calm head," Faiumu said.

"Jack Madden and Jamie Hill along with Kainoa Gudgeon were great for us as well with their repeat efforts each game."

The team have their work cut out for them in the next round as they take on seventh-placed Tweed Seagulls in Ilfracombe, Longreach next week.

SCORECARD

CUTTERS

28 points

(Tries: Carlin Anderson 6', Sam Cook 27', Lloyd White 42', Carlin Anderson 73', Jayden Hodges 76'. Conversions: Carlin Anderson 8', Carlin Anderson 29', Carlin Anderson 44', Carlin Anderson 78')

defeated

CAPRAS

24 points

(Tries: BJ Aufaga-Toomaga 2', Luke George 11', BJ Aufaga-Toomaga 50', Blake Moore 57'. Conversions: BJ Aufaga-Toomaga 3', BJ Aufaga-Toomaga 52', BJ Aufaga-Toomaga 59'. Penalty goals: BJ Aufaga-Toomaga 67)