We Will Rock You sees almost 5,000 theatre goers

A final scene of the production which rocked Pilbeam Theatre last month. John Loch

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's production We Will Rock You rocked Rockhampton for the last time, with the sixth and final show performed on March 25.

By the time the curtain came down on the last show, 4800 people had seen the production.

Originally planned for a five show season, an extra performance was added to cater for demand.

Jacob Goves and Maddison McDonald played the lead roles as Gallileo Figaro and Scaramouche in the production.

We Will Rock You marks the couple's fourth production in Rockhampton, following the success of Wicked, Mary Poppins and Evita.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's Communities Committee Councillor Rose Swadling, said that she had heard nothing but positive feedback about the show.

"It was a wonderful community production,” she said.

"The singers, the dancers, the musicians were all first class and put on a great show for us.

Cr Swadling thanked the community for responding "so well and supporting our performers.”

"The Region has produced some very talented people and I am extremely pleased that the community responded so well to this show," she said.

The musical which featured more than 24 of Queen's hit songs, was set in a dystopian future where earth was controlled by a giant corporation.

"Congratulations to director Wayne Scott Kermond and choreographer Katie Kermond for guiding our local cast towards such a marvellous show,” Cr Swadling said.

Cr Swadling said that the musical appealed to a broad cross section of the public.

"It wasn't just music theatre lovers who liked this show,” she said.

"We had people who rarely come to the theatre enjoying it and we also had a broad range of ages, from people reminiscing about Queen's music to those experiencing it for the first time.

We Will Rock You was a Rockhampton Regional Council production, supported by WIN Television, the Friends of the Theatre, and The Morning Bulletin.

