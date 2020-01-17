ROCKHAMPTON tour guide, Michael Feldman sat on the platform at the Archer Park Rail Museum, looking straight ahead at the engines he aspired to drive.

As the voluntary worker’s eyes followed the track leaving the heritage-listed ­complex, this passionate enthusiast took The Morning Bulletin back to the “golden age of transport” when the city’s iconic railway station played an integral role in the region.

“It (rail) was the only way for people to get around, a crucial part of transport,” he said.

“I see the rail as an eye-opener for people, we (Australia) adapted it in our own way.”

Mr Feldman said while the first railway began in Central Queensland on July 31, 1865, new methods had been ­adopted, making the nation a leading force in the industry.

“It was a unique system ­because we used a special gauge no other country in the world had ever used,” he said.

“I think it’s important that young people know if it wasn’t for these machines, we wouldn’t have had mass transportation.”

Mr Feldman said if the younger generation was able to understand how the rail ­industry started, they would have a greater knowledge of the region’s history.

“Archer Park was built in 1899, and it was one of three railway stations which served Rockhampton... it was the main station between here and Longreach,” Mr Feldman said.

The rail complex also terminated the main line to Emu Park.

“In 1903, when the line was completed from Rockhampton to Brisbane, Archer Park (was substitued by) the Stanley St station because it could accomodate the longer trains,” he said.

Two years later, a branch line was built to Yeppoon which meant Archer Park could become a terminating point for people to take a seaside trip to the town.

Present Day

Archer Park Rail Museum’s Co-ordinator, Janice Seymour said 1366 hours had been given up by volunteers in October and 1108 in November at the facility, all the more reason for people to visit. Sadly, the complex fell victim to vandalism during the Christmas period.

“Rockhampton Regional Council acted immediately, and security’s presence chased them away,” she said.

Ms Seymour said Archer Park was one of many public facilities which was occasionally targeted.

“It doesn’t happen very often, it’s unfortunate these things happen,” she said.

Stay tuned for our next rail instalment when Mr Feldman delves into Mount Morgan’s iconic Rack Railway system. Visit Archer Park on Denison St in Rockhampton.