Wealth of opportunity in CQ: 112 jobs paying $100K-plus

RIGHT now, there are 112 job opportunities across Central Queensland to earn $100,000-plus.
In the last day alone, 11 more jobs have been added to Seek's $100K to $250K category across Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast.
CQ is a wealth of opportunity for those with the skills and know-how, with jobs ranging anywhere from mechanical engineers in the mining and resources industry; a VR general practitioner at a skin care clinic or a child and youth services team leader.
Below we have plucked 10 jobs paying $100K plus.
1. Mechanical, electrical and general maintenance coordinator:
Employer: Rockhampton Regional Council
Type: Contract/Temp
Oversee major capital projects, challenging and meaningful projects and opportunity to lead a high performing team.
2. Team Leader (Team Manager Child & Youth Services) - two positions advertised
Employer: Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service
Type: Contract/Temp
Pay: $4,519.40 to $4,715.70/fortnight
Description: Provide leadership, strategic direction and operational management of Child & Youth Mental Health services in Rockhampton.
3. Underground operator:
Employer: Hays
Type: 7/7 rotating roster over six-months
Pay: Bonus structure in place, super paid on all hours
Description: Ongoing positions available for Multi Skilled Operators to work at an Open Cut Coal Mine site in Blackwater area.
4. Site accountant:
Employer: Stellar
Type: Full-time
Pay: $110,000 - $130,000 + super + accommodation + bonus
Global mining services organisation looking to recruit a Site Based accountant to join their dynamic team.
5. Painter
Employer: CTC
Type: Contract/Temp, available to work 17/1/18 - 23/01/18
Pay: $47-$60/hour
Description: Seeking a trade qualified painter for a short-term project in Yeppoon and Rockhampton.
6. Analyst/Developer
Employer: CQUniversity
Type: Full-time
Pay: $97,852 - $107,016 (inclusive of cash salary of $82,930 to $90,657 plus 17% superannuation and leave loading)
Information and Technology Directorate (IaTD) is seeking a motivated and engaging Analyst Developer to join one of Queensland's most dynamic ICT departments and to be a part of one of Australia's most inclusive universities.
7. VR General Practitioner
Employer: Capricorn Skin Centre
Type: Full-time
Pay: Potential earning of $300K plus pa
Description: Mentoring and guidance by experienced GP's, professional supportive and friendly team environment.
8. Mining:
Employer: Alchemy Recruitment Consulting today posted job listings for a number of mining industry jobs.
They include:
- Mechanical engineer, draglines: Join the Maintenance and Engineering department of a great operation that boasts a culture that is renowned within the Queensland coal sector.
- Senior engineer, planning and engineering, open cut coal: Join a industry leading owner operator in coal based in the Capricorn Coast
- Dragline shutdown coordinator, open cut coal: Join a industry leading owner operator in coal based in the Capricorn Coast.
9. Regional Operations Manger
Employer: Aurizon
Type: Full-time
Description: The Regional Operations Leader will play a key role in the daily running of Aurizon's rail operations by providing sound leadership to enable the safe, reliable and cost effective delivery of train services to our customers.
10. Diesel Fitters , a number of positions available
Employer: Downer EDI Limited
Type: Full-time
Description: Lifestyle Roster (5/4, 4/5, 5/5) supporting work/life balance
An opportunity to join a diverse and inclusive leading edge business. Great systems, procedures, equipment and people.
Camp accommodation, lifestyle roster and an opportunity to work with an industry leading mining contractor.
11. Senior Pharmacist, Rockhampton, a number of positions advertised
Employer: Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service, Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast
Type: Full-time
Description: An opportunity within a diverse role to provide a broad range of clinical Pharmacy services with CQ Health.
Pay: $104,227 to $112,155/annum
Description: An opportunity within a diverse role to provide a broad range of clinical pharmacy services to the Correctional Facility.