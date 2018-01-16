Wealth of opportunity in CQ: 112 jobs paying $100K-plus

Plenty of opportunity across Central Qld right now with 112 jobs paying $100,000-plus.

RIGHT now, there are 112 job opportunities across Central Queensland to earn $100,000-plus.

In the last day alone, 11 more jobs have been added to Seek's $100K to $250K category across Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast.

CQ is a wealth of opportunity for those with the skills and know-how, with jobs ranging anywhere from mechanical engineers in the mining and resources industry; a VR general practitioner at a skin care clinic or a child and youth services team leader.

Below we have plucked 10 jobs paying $100K plus.

1. Mechanical, electrical and general maintenance coordinator:

Employer: Rockhampton Regional Council

Type: Contract/Temp

Oversee major capital projects, challenging and meaningful projects and opportunity to lead a high performing team.

2. Team Leader (Team Manager Child & Youth Services) - two positions advertised

Employer: Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service

Type: Contract/Temp

Pay: $4,519.40 to $4,715.70/fortnight

Description: Provide leadership, strategic direction and operational management of Child & Youth Mental Health services in Rockhampton.

3. Underground operator:

Employer: Hays

Type: 7/7 rotating roster over six-months

Pay: Bonus structure in place, super paid on all hours

Description: Ongoing positions available for Multi Skilled Operators to work at an Open Cut Coal Mine site in Blackwater area.

4. Site accountant:

Employer: Stellar

Type: Full-time

Pay: $110,000 - $130,000 + super + accommodation + bonus

Global mining services organisation looking to recruit a Site Based accountant to join their dynamic team.

5. Painter

Employer: CTC

Type: Contract/Temp, available to work 17/1/18 - 23/01/18

Pay: $47-$60/hour

Description: Seeking a trade qualified painter for a short-term project in Yeppoon and Rockhampton.

6. Analyst/Developer

Employer: CQUniversity

Type: Full-time

Pay: $97,852 - $107,016 (inclusive of cash salary of $82,930 to $90,657 plus 17% superannuation and leave loading)

Information and Technology Directorate (IaTD) is seeking a motivated and engaging Analyst Developer to join one of Queensland's most dynamic ICT departments and to be a part of one of Australia's most inclusive universities.

7. VR General Practitioner

Employer: Capricorn Skin Centre

Type: Full-time

Pay: Potential earning of $300K plus pa

Description: Mentoring and guidance by experienced GP's, professional supportive and friendly team environment.

8. Mining:

Employer: Alchemy Recruitment Consulting today posted job listings for a number of mining industry jobs.

They include:

Mechanical engineer, draglines: Join the Maintenance and Engineering department of a great operation that boasts a culture that is renowned within the Queensland coal sector.

Senior engineer, planning and engineering, open cut coal: Join a industry leading owner operator in coal based in the Capricorn Coast

Dragline shutdown coordinator, open cut coal: Join a industry leading owner operator in coal based in the Capricorn Coast.

9. Regional Operations Manger

Employer: Aurizon

Type: Full-time

Description: The Regional Operations Leader will play a key role in the daily running of Aurizon's rail operations by providing sound leadership to enable the safe, reliable and cost effective delivery of train services to our customers.

10. Diesel Fitters , a number of positions available

Employer: Downer EDI Limited

Type: Full-time

Description: Lifestyle Roster (5/4, 4/5, 5/5) supporting work/life balance

An opportunity to join a diverse and inclusive leading edge business. Great systems, procedures, equipment and people.

Camp accommodation, lifestyle roster and an opportunity to work with an industry leading mining contractor.

11. Senior Pharmacist, Rockhampton, a number of positions advertised

Employer: Central Queensland Health and Hospital Service, Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast

Type: Full-time

Description: An opportunity within a diverse role to provide a broad range of clinical Pharmacy services with CQ Health.

Pay: $104,227 to $112,155/annum

Description: An opportunity within a diverse role to provide a broad range of clinical pharmacy services to the Correctional Facility.