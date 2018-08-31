Weapon fired in north Rocky, person believed to be injured

EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a gunshot in north Rockhampton tonight.

An alert came through regarding a gunshot around 7.30pm to Geoff Wilson drive, Norman Gardens.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there was reports of a weapon being fired.

He also confirmed there are reports of a person being injured.

Police are currently "dealing” with the situation.

At this stage, it does appear there is no risk to the community and the matter is under control.

More details are expected to follow later.