Weapon found in man's luggage at Rocky airport

A HAND written letter expressing his remorse ultimately saved the day for West Rockhampton man Lucas Anderson.

Anderson was caught going through the screening process in customs with a two finger knuckle duster in his luggage on December 8 last year.

He stated he did not think it would be a problem taking it with him and did not class it as a weapon.

Yesterday he pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court for one count of possessing a (category 3) weapon.

A type of knuckle duster.

Defence lawyer Mr Sheppard told the court the 22-year-old cooperated fully with officers.

"He instructs me he purchased it purely as an ornament only,” Mr Sheppard told the court.

"He now knows it is a weapon but he did not plan on using it for any sinister purposes and did not think it would be a problem taking it with him.

"This hand written note will show how much remorse he has.”

Magistrate Cameron Press appeared satisfied upon reading the note and took that into account alongside the early guilty plea.

Anderson was fined $600 and no criminal conviction was recorded.