Weather alert: Rocky in line for more storms today

Rainfall expected to hit Rocky.
Rainfall expected to hit Rocky.

ROCKHAMPTON is bracing for more showers and a possible thunderstorm in the coming hours.

Following last night's wild storms, where winds up to 90km/h and just under 30mm of rain was recorded at Rockhampton Airport, the Bureau of Meteorology says there's a strong chance of more wet and windy action today.

READ: Wild storms hit Rocky.

However, it's unlikely to produce as widespread heavy falls with more isolated activity expected.

A spokesperson for the Bureau said the likelihood for any storms and rain was the early afternoon, easing off as the day progressed.

Rhiannon Nutsch captured this cracking photo of last night's storm in Central Queensland, sent through about 8.30pm.
Rhiannon Nutsch captured this cracking photo of last night's storm in Central Queensland, sent through about 8.30pm.

"It's going to be more isolated and more coastal than what we saw yesterday,” a spokesperson said.

"We're not expecting as high totals, somewhere between 5mm and 10mm today.”

He said yesterday saw a widespread line of storms hit the region.

More northern parts of the Capricornia region are also set to get ongoing storm action.

