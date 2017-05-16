Weather boss warns of 200mm falls, flash flooding for CQ

THUNDER STRUCK: Storms could be on the way for CQ.

HEAVY RAIN later this week could lead to potential flooding for coastal Queensland, the Bureau of Meteorology are warning.

The Bureau of Meteorology have this afternoon issued an initial 'Flood Watch' for Queensland coastal catchments from Cairns to Gladstone including Rockhampton, Townsville and Mackay, extending inland to include parts of the Fitzroy and Burdekin catchments.

BOM Weather Services manager Richard Wardle said the Flood Watch notification comes ahead of a trough and associated heavy rainfall forecast to affect Queensland from tomorrow evening.

"Widespread rainfall totals in the range of 100-200mm can be expected with rainfall decreasing as it moves south,” Mr Wardle said.

"While there is the potential for riverine and flash flooding, rainfall totals and flood levels associated with this system will be generally lower than those seen with the passage of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

A Flood Watch has also been issued for a second trough forecast to move through the southwest Channel Country and Western Queensland, bringing with it the chance of showers and thunderstorms for inland areas on Thursday and Friday.

Mr Wardle said the most likely area for storms will be near and to the east of the slow moving surface trough, from Cloncurry south to Cunnamulla including the towns of Winton, Windorah, Quilpie, Thargomindah, Longreach, and Charleville.

"Some of these storms may be severe,” Mr Wardle said.

"While isolated heavier falls associated with thunderstorms are possible, rainfall in the southwest will be considerably lower - in the 30 to 50mm range.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are urging the public stay tuned for the latest official forecasts and warnings from the Bureau, and follow the advice of local emergency services. Avoid travel if possible while warnings are in place and remember: if it's flooded, forget it.