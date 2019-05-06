Weather can't make up its mind across Capricornia

FOR the next couple of days, major centres of the Capricornia region are expected to have a slight rise in temperature during daylight hours.

Today, Rockhampton can expect a maximum temperature of 28 degrees before it will rise to 29 degrees tomorrow (sunny) and Thursday with mostly sunny conditions.

In Biloela, today has been predicted to bring sunny conditions and light winds with a maximum of 26 degrees.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the overnight temperature in the Dawson Valley hub will fall to between 8 degrees and 13 degrees, which will slightly increase tomorrow.

And a daytime maximum temperature of 28 degrees has been forecast for tomorrow and Thursday, with a slight chance of a shower in the north during the latter.

It has been forecast Yeppoon will have a maximum of 25 degrees today and 26 degrees tomorrow, and the overnight temperature will fall as low as 7 degrees tonight.

On Thursday, Yeppoon can expect a slight chance of a shower in the north, with light east to north-easterly winds during the day.