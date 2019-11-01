WATCH: CQ town’s rain dance reaps reward + weather forecast

RAIN DANCE: The small town of Jundah played host to hundreds of participants in the charity car event, S--tbox Rally 2019 who got busy with a rain dance which has reaped rewards from the sky.

DESPERATE times called for desperate measures for the Central Queensland town of Jundah in the Barcoo Shire who hadn't seen a drop of rain in eight months.

On Thursday 24th October, 550 people participating in the charity car event, S--tbox Rally 2019 Spring were travelling through the area and organised a 'Rally Rain Dance' in an attempt to bring some much needed relief to the area.

Within days, mother nature obliged, opening up the heavens delivering up to 50mm around the area.

The charity racers who travelled 3,600km from Melbourne to Townsville to raise money for the Cancer Council managed to gather a massive $2.3 million, in addition to boosting spirits of the long suffering people of Jundah.

Sadly, these rain clouds won't be bringing their friends to the parched areas of Central Queensland according to Metrologist Dean Narramore.

There is a high pressure system over the northern Tasman Sea is extending a ridge and moderate to fresh south-easterly trade winds along the east coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a surface trough over central inland Queensland was feeding moisture into central and western districts.

"A cold front will move eastwards across the south of the state producing showers and thunderstorms through central and southern Queensland on the weekend, shifting into the southeast early next week," they said.

RAIN FORECAST: Low rainfalls were expected around CQ according to the four day rainfall forecast.

Mr Narramore expects Capricornia to be partly cloudy with scattered showers on Saturday with maximum temperatures in the high 20s.

These showers will clear, and temperatures will rise above 30 degrees on Sunday.

Other than the slight chance of a thunderstorm on Monday, sadly it was expected to remain dry with temperatures climbing into the mid 30s by midweek and high 30s by Friday.

Rockhampton weather for Saturday:

Min 20 Max 30 Shower or two. Possible rainfall: 0 to 2mm Chance of any rain: 50 per cent

Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning. Light winds becoming easterly 20 to 25km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Visit the S--tbox rally Facebook page here for more images.