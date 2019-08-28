Weather delivers the goods for Cap Coast anglers

Jack Cowling caught this nice nannygai on a patch out from the Capricorn Coast.

OFFSHORE fishing should be great for the first few days this week thanks to a good few days of weather and great tides before a change over the weekend.

We should see a big range of species on the bite.

There are good numbers of mackerel coming in closer to the coast as we get a continuous run of great weather, and the water clarity is looking great.

Look for indications of the bait schools and tidal movements to work out which direction the fish will be hunting down their pray.

Nannygai, coral trout and cobia have been the most predominant species caught along the Capricorn Coast, but we hope the mackerel turn up soon and we will have a great range of species to fish for.

Hugh Johnson caught this queenfish on land.

An important meeting supporting the need for recreational boating facilities on the Capricorn Coast will be held on September 9 at 9 Hill St, Emu Park Cultural Centre, from 7pm.

Be early and have your say to show that we need another Bluewater boat ramp facility.

Emu Park was historically the first access point on the coast before modern times, and is the most cost-effective place to add this vital piece of infrastructure to secure the financial survival of Emu Park and the community.

The Emu Park Fishing Classic is nearly here - don't miss out on the Capricorn Coast's major fishing competition from September 6-8. Visit www.emupark fishingclassic.com.au to register.

Zane White speared these coral trout with Double Threat Fishing Charters.

The region's fishing charters had a good week, as great conditions allowed most of the boats to get out and onto some nice fish.

The next Treehouse Tavern Family Fishing Club competition will be held from September 14-15 at the Treehouse Tavern in Cawarral, with weigh in at 2pm.

