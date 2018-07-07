Menu
GLORIOUS WATER: Splitters creek flowing at the North Rockhampton Golf Club after 20 mm of rain overnight
Weather

WEATHER: Good rain totals overnight, cold weather ahead

Leighton Smith
by
7th Jul 2018 11:21 AM

THE sprinklers around CQ can remain in the shed today after a decent helping of rain overnight.

The North Rockhampton Golf Club reported they were very happy to find 20mm in their rain gauge this morning.

Rockhampton Airport recorded 10mm.

Looking at the latest rainfall radar, you can see there are scattered showers throughout the Rockhampton region.

RAIN RADAR: This is the latest image from the rainfall radar.
Today's forecast for Capricornia is for cloudy conditions to remain with a 50 per cent chance of rain.

The four day rainfall forecast predicts 1-5mm of rain for CQ.

RAIN PREDICTION: This is the four day rainfall forecast for Australia.
Today, Rockhampton is tipped for a maximum temperature of 26°C, Gladstone 25°C, Yeppoon 23°C and Emerald 27°C.

In the coming days, the region should expect the wet weather to clear up and temperatures to plunge back to traditional winter averages.

Keep the winter woolies handy because overnight temperatures will fall to between 5 and 10 throughout Capricornia (Rockhampton will drop to 9°C) with daytime temperatures reaching the low 20s.

Temperatures are then expected to gradually climb during the week.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

