Warning for tropical cyclone in modelling

Mackay Weather Chasers has released a long-range model that shows a cyclone forming in the Coral Sea in late January early February. Photo Mackay Weather Chasers

LONG-term modelling shows a cyclone could form in the Coral Sea reinforcing recent warnings that Townsville residents should be prepared.

Forecasts released by amateur weather groups, including Mackay Weather Chasers, show a severe tropical cyclone forming in the Coral Sea.

Bureau of Meteorology modelling has backed that up, but meteorologist Andrew Bufalino urged caution.

Mr Bufalino said some modelling by the bureau showed a tropical wave could push through the region in late January and early February.

"That increases the likelihood of a monsoon and tropical cyclone," he said.

But he added the modelling was not a guarantee of any cyclone activity.

"Often at this time of the year it ends up being a mirage," he said. "It's best to be wary of long-term forecasts."

Mr Bufalino said the mathematical equations that went into modelling were fed data from all around the world including observations, satellites and wind data.

"Everything you can think of is ingested into the models and they produce a scenario that may occur," he said.

"There are different models out there and you can't just trust one."

He warned of outlets that were looking to jump onto worst-case scenarios.

"It's best to keep up to date with the latest from the Bureau of Meteorology," Mr Bufalino said.

The bureau has a dedicated cyclone page which tracks tropical cyclones and there are none currently listed.

Mr Bufalino said if forecasts showed an immediate likelihood of cyclones the weather forecasting service would release urgent messages to the public. He said one cyclone was enough to make it a "big season".

"If you look at last year for example we had (Cyclone) Debbie and it made the season intense," he said.

Authorities have been quick to remind North Queensland residents about being "cyclone ready" now the storm season was well under way.

Meanwhile, a storm hit Charters Towers yesterday afternoon bringing with it pea-sized hail and minor flooding.

Bureau forecaster Michelle Berry said rainfall had been below average in the northwest Queensland town this summer.

"In December (there was) 13mm recorded, so far in January there's been 0.6mm, so that's not very much recorded in Charters Towers so far," she said.