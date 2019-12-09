WEATHER: Heatwave sweeps across Central Queensland

Capricornia will experience low-intensity heatwave conditions for most of the week.

WHILE things continue to heat up here in Central Queensland with above average maximum temperatures, we are yet to see any record numbers.

The highest temperature recorded for Rockhampton was 41.5C on December 30, 2013, nine degrees above the average maximum of 32.2C.

Meteorologist Lauren Pattie attributes the current temperatures to a low-intensity heatwave sweeping over Northern Australia, extending through inland Queensland.

HEATWAVE: Low-intensity heatwave conditions are forecast over Northern Australia, extending through inland Queensland. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

She said because of the hot temperatures and elevated minimum temperatures, Capricornia will experience low-intensity heatwave conditions for most of the week.

“It will slowly ease back, but it’s here all week,” she said.

The Central Highlands will feel these conditions worse, with Emerald pushing 40C for most of the week.

According to Ms Pattie, a surface trough is also forecast to move eastwards later in the week, bringing some isolated showers and storms to southwestern Capricornia.

However, she said there won’t be much in the way of heavy rainfall.

Senior operations supervisor for Queensland Ambulance Service Damien Brackman said as the severe heatwave continues across eastern Queensland people need to stay vigilant and hydrated, keeping an eye on our most vulnerable community members.

“Also, be aware people lose fluids faster in the hot weather, so if you know an elderly neighbour or someone with a disability or illness, please check on them personally to ensure their environment is cool and suitable for the summer heat and if possible, assist them with any requirements they may have,” he said.

“It is also important to know the symptoms and first aid treatments for heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke call 000 immediately.”

It’s another hot sunny day for Rockhampton today, with a maximum of 34C, four degrees cooler than yesterday’s maximum. This is due to the southeasterly wind change.

Warm sunny weather will continue for Rockhampton for pretty much the entire week, with temperatures rising to 38C by Friday.

Yeppoon will be also be experiencing hot and sunny weather throughout the week, with a maximum of 29C today. This will heat up to 31C by Friday.

Biloela is forecast to be a little hotter than Rockhampton, with a maximum of 37C today. Hot and sunny weather is forecast throughout the week, with an average of 38C.

Emerald is even hotter again, with sunny weather predicted for the week, reaching 38C today and 39C until Thursday. Friday is forecast to push this maximum even higher, reaching 41C.