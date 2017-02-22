Weather makes for perfect time to learn to sail in Keppel Bay

HUGE SUCCESS: There was no stopping the Start Sailing course participants in Keppel Bay over the weekend.

OVER 60 people of all ages took advantage of the perfect weather on the weekend to hone their sailing skills in Keppel Bay.

Whether it was learning new skills, practicing techniques, teaching others, competing, providing support or watching the on water action, happy faces and great times were had all round.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club Instructor Ella Sagnol said the Tackers 3 kids had their first taste of open water sailing and did a fabulous job.

"They conquered the new challenges of choppy water and little protection from an increasing northerly breeze, well done guys,” Ms Sagnol said.

"Our Start Sailing course for teens and adults was also a huge success and I am pleased to announce that a total of 11 people walked away with their Start Sailing 1 certificate.

"This course was held over both Saturday and Sunday, participants learned skills like righting a capsized boat, how to safely launch and recover and how to steer, balance a boat and trim their sails effectively.”

Ms Sagnol said the weather gods put on a lovely show over the weekend with blue skies and clear waters it would have been a crime not to be out enjoying it.

"Saturday averaged 5-10knts which was perfect conditions for a first sail and Sunday evening's sea breeze kicked into 20knts right at the end of our course which gave the participants a taste of the exciting adrenaline fuelled fun that sailing can offer,” she said.

"Both the new sailors and the instructors had an absolute blast meeting new people and enjoying time on the water.

"Sunday was a busy day with Tackers 2, Tackers 3 and Green fleet on the water in the morning followed by two heats of the Autumn Handicap series after lunch.”