Weather: Rainy weekend ahead for Capricornia

NORTHERN Capricornia residents are in the 'firing line' this weekend with potential falls of up to 20mm predicted for some areas.

Experienced CQ weatherman Mike Griffin said a moisture in-feed from the tropics set to impact the region on Sunday is a once in 5-8 year event for this time of year.

Mr Griffin said places just south of Townsville could receive a maximum of 30-50mm rainfall while Mackay, Airlie and Bowen could receive between 20-30mm.

Heading further south, areas such as Sarina and Carmilla could see falls of 15-22mm while Nebo to Middlemount and maybe Moranbah could see 7-11mm fall from a late thundery shower.

Mr Griffin said the southern extent of the cloud band hits Capricornia with potential, more than likely less, of 12-20mm for northern Capricornia.

"Places like Byfield, Strawberry Creek, St Lawrence, Stanage Bay, Woodburry and Pacific Heights are in the firing line,” Mr Griffin said.

"The cloud band will weaken further south causing only light falls.”

Mr Griffin said there was a chance of a one-off thundery shower for the Berserkers causing double figure falls if the upper trough chimes in on time mid-to-late evening.

"The weather should be becoming cloudy on Saturday and Sunday morning with cloud increasing to overcast by Sunday afternoon,” he said.

"Most of the rain will fall from middle level cloud which is high based. A lot of the rainfall should evaporate before hitting the ground. Falls should be light (1-3mm) so an umbrella might be the go.

"An upper trough later in the day will spawn a thundery shower (5-10mm) around Calliope/Mt. Morgan/Gogango.”