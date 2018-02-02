WEATHER RELIEF: Cool change, welcome rain heading to Rocky

BoM is forecasting good rain for CQ this weekend.

A COOL change is set to bring welcome relief to Rockhampton on Saturday.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said temperatures were set to drop about 10 degrees across CQ.

And, there's a 70% chance of widespread rain across the Rockhampton region with falls of betwen 5mm and 25mm forecast.

Mr Fitzgerald said falls in inland CQ towns, such as Biloela and Emerald, would be even higher on Saturday with storms also forecast an top of the the widespread rain.

He said the cool change had already hit Brisbane and the state's southern areas.

Maximum weekend temperatures are set to be in the low to mid 20s in Rockhampton - about 10 degrees cooler than average.

"We're looking at rain over a large widespread area,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

He said showers could hang around until Sunday, with much smaller falls of up to 2mm forecast.

January's rainfall was well below the monthly average of 130.5mm with 84.4mm recorded at the Rockhampton Airport.

Though down, this number was up on 2017 when 81mm fell in January.

February is a traditionally wetter month with an average rainfall of 145.8mm.