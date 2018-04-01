WEATHER REPORT: Umbrellas and rainboots needed for days

The coast is expected to receive most of the rain on Tuesday with a high (70%) chance of showers near the coast, medium (40%) chance elsewhere.

THE rain that has dampened Easter weekend outdoor activities is expected to stick around Capricornia for the coming days with a thunderstorm forecast for this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts rain for Yeppoon for most of today and Rockhampton, along with a chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon and evening including possible heavy rain.

The rain is coming from ex-tropical cyclone Iris which lies over the northwest Coral Sea and is expected to move slowly to the west or southwest towards the Queensland coast later today and into Monday, however some uncertainty remains surrounding the exact forecast movement and development of this system.

A high pressure system will move slowly eastwards across the Tasman Sea over the remainder of the weekend and will maintain a firm ridge over the southern east coast of Queensland.

The rain is set to continue tomorrow in Capricornia with a high (80%) chance of showers in the north, medium (50%) chance elsewhere.

There is also chance of a thunderstorm tomorrow.

Be prepared to pull out a jumper with overnight temperatures falling to the low 20s with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

The coast is expected to receive most of the rain on Tuesday with a high (70%) chance of showers near the coast, medium (40%) chance elsewhere.

Again, there is a chance of a thunderstorm.

The forecast for Wednesday will see the rain pick up a bit more with very high (90%) chance of showers in the north, high (70%) chance elsewhere.

The is also chance of a thunderstorm in the north.