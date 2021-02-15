WEATHER: Showers around CQ early in the week
Rainy weather is expected to impact parts of Central Queensland over the next few days, with the chance of thunderstorms developing later in the week.
The Bureau of Meteorology says a trough extends across the Gulf waters, Cape York Peninsula and into the northern Coral Sea, and is likely to drift southwards and deepen a little over the next few days.
Another trough extends from the northwest of the state to the southeast - the southern portion of this trough will move northwards towards the southern tropics, with a new firm ridge developing along the coast in its wake.
Here is the Bureau of Meteorology’s forecast for Central Queensland for the rest of this week:
• Monday 15 February 2021
Sunny: Barcaldine
Shower or Two: Blackwater, Springsure, Emerald
Showers: Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Clermont
Possible Showers: Rolleston
• Tuesday 16 February 2021
Sunny: Rockhampton
Mostly Sunny: Yeppoon, Blackwater, Rolleston
Partly Cloudy: Springsure, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine
• Wednesday 17 February 2021
Mostly Sunny: Blackwater, Rolleston
Partly Cloudy: Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Springsure, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine
• Thursday 18 February 2021
Shower or two: Yeppoon
Possible Showers: Rockhampton
Partly Cloudy: Blackwater, Springsure, Rolleston, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine
• Friday 19 February 2021
Showers: Rockhampton, Yeppoon
Partly Cloudy: Blackwater, Springsure, Rolleston, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine
• Saturday 20 February 2021
Possible Shower: Blackwater
Shower or Two: Yeppoon
Showers: Rockhampton
Possible Showers: Rolleston
Partly Cloudy: Springsure, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine
• Sunday 21 February 2021
Partly Cloudy: Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Blackwater, Springsure, Rolleston, Emerald, Clermont, Barcaldine