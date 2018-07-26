WEATHER: Small rain relief highest recorded in five months

Happy cattle soak up the rain between Kalapa and Stanwell yesterday where 44mm of rain fell in a matter of hours.

CENTRAL Queenslanders were treated to a short burst of rain overnight with more than 20mm falling in less than two hours.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rocky recorded 24.2mm of rain between 5.30pm and 7.30pm- the most rain in five months.

The heaviest of the downpour fell between 6pm and 6.30pm, dropping 10mm on the region.

This small down-pour has been the highest recorded rainfall in five months for the Beef Capital with February recording more than 100mm.

Excited locals took to social media to celebrate the rains.

Rain poured down between Kalapa and Stanwell yesterday where 44mm of rain fell in a matter of hours. John Howe

"Strange things are happening...the roof is making a noise...hopefully we don't have kids eating corn up there,” Patrick Blake said.

Just 40km north, Yeppoon missed out on most of the wet with less than 5mm recorded.

Around 5.30pm the Capricorn Coast recorded just 2.8mm of rain, but it was enough to make driving conditions slippery with a crash occurring around 6pm on a notorious round-about.

Despite the small relief for the region, parts of Central Highlands remained dry with 0mm falling in Emerald.

LOCAL MEASUREMENTS

Coowonga- 9mm

Mt Morgan- 40mm

Stanwell- 60mm

Milman- 23mm

Gracemere- 20mm

Tambo- 4mm

Spring Creek- 21mm

Kabra- 5mm

Bouldercombe- 18mm

Between Kalapa and Stanwell- 44mm

Blackall- 4.5mm

Frenchville- 35mm