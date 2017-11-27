Menu
Weather trifecta to hit CQ: Stormy, hot and humid

Bureau of Meteorology eight-day rainfall forecast for the eight days from November 27 to December 4.
Vanessa Jarrett
by

BATTEN down the hatches, there could be rain on the way.

Bureau of Meteorology Forecaster Sam Campbell said there is a slight to medium chance of rain for the Rockhampton region this week and leading into the weekend.

"We have a chance of seeing some showers to increase from Tuesday with a medium chance,” Mr Campbell said.

The rain is coming through a trough off the coral sea approaching off the eastern coast.

"There will also be the slight chance of a thunderstorm on Tuesday, mostly inland parts and slight chance on the coast,” Mr Campbell said.

Later in the week, the chances increase.

"On Wednesday and Thursday it will move to the coast and there will again be rainfall,” Mr Campbell said.

"Wednesday is the most likely chance of seeing some rain of 5-10mm.”

Thursday will still have a medium chance of some showers as the weather "drops back”.

The rain will bring some humidity as well.

"There is very little change in temperatures from day to day, just 29-31°C,” Mr Campbell said.

"And overnight relatively warm with humid air mass and night not dropping back to below 20.

"Overall showers continuing throughout the forecast period.”

Rockhampton has only seen 33.2mm of rain during the month of November so far, while the rain has fallen heavier further south.

Thangool airport, near Biloela, has measured 83.8mm.

