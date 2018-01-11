WEATHER UPDATE: BoM forecasts Rocky in for a scorcher

SCORCHING: The Central Highlands has hit 40 degrees and Rocky could still get there today.

ONE COULD predict pools, beaches and creeks will all be popular spots this weekend.

Weather reports are claiming it could around 40 degrees leading into tomorrow and Sunday.

Bureau of Meterology Forecaster Annabelle Ford said it won't quite get up to the 40 mark.

"Close to 40 degrees, up to 37 degrees, about five degrees higher than average for January,” she said.

Those in Rockhampton on Saturday will see temperatures go up to 37°.

Sunday will be slightly hotter with a top of 38°.

"(It will be) pretty hot for Rocky unfortunately,” Ms Ford said.

The temperature gauge has been pretty consistent lately, sticking to the higher 30's.

"It's been pretty warm through inland Queensland for a while now,” Ms Ford said.

The recent hot weather is due to a hot air mass.

"We have had a hot air mass sitting over the top of us with no trough or change to cool it down,” Ms Ford said.

And the weekend's hotter weather can be attributed to a trough.

"On the weekend it gets a bit hotter because there is an inland trough that is approaching the coast,” Ms Ford said.

Winds from up north will also create some even hotter air too.

"For Rockhampton there will be winds turning more northerly, bringing warmer winds from further north,” Ms Ford said.

It looks like major towns around Capricornia district will also be victim to the high temperatures as well.

"All the main towns are roughly the same forecast, Biloela has 36,” Ms Ford said.

"Rockhampton is the hottest unless you go to Emerald where it will be 39 on Sunday.”

Those on the Capricorn Coast are slightly luckier.

"Yeppoon will be a bit cooler... 33 for Yeppoon. They will get a sea breeze to keep them cooler,” Ms Ford said.

In good news it won't quite get to the record.

"The record for Rocky is 42.5 (January 22, 1987), you'd have to get above 40 to get that,” Ms Ford said.

Relief is on the way next week as the Bureau predicts a cool change is coming.

"On Monday it will be back down to 34, and get back down to around average for January which is 32,” Ms Ford said.

There may even be a storm or two on Monday.

"You will get some southerly winds coming from coast to cool it off and maybe some winds and showers,” Ms Ford said.

"Maybe a storm as well.”