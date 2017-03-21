29°
Rain closes 11 roads as BOM predicts 100mm Rocky downpour

Michelle Gately
| 21st Mar 2017 11:21 AM Updated: 1:22 PM
BLOCKED: Eight roads in the Fitzroy region are blocked due to flash flooding.
BLOCKED: Eight roads in the Fitzroy region are blocked due to flash flooding.

UPDATE 12PM:

ROCKHAMPTON roads are going under water as a deluge dumps down on the region.

Rockhampton Regional Council has issued an alert advising that the intersection of Alton Downs and Nine Mile Rd are closed.

In the wider Fitzroy region, RACQ has also added another two roads to its list of closed roads, bringing the total numbers of closed roads to 11.

The closed roads are:

  • Duaringa Biloela Rd, Gainsford - closed at Don River.
  • Glenoria Rd, Gindie - road closed due to water over at Sandhurst Ck approx 20kms from Gregory Hway intersection.
  • Taragoola Rd, Calliope.
  • Kanes Ln, River Ranch.
  • The Narrows Rd, Targinnie.
  • O'Connor Rd, Benaraby.
  • Blackgate Rd, Wooderson.
  • Linkes Rd, Mount Murchison
  • Bajool Port Alma Rd, Bajool

NOTE: Click on each pin of the below map to see where exactly the road is flooded

UPDATE 10.15AM: THERE are currently eight roads closed in the Fitzroy region according to RACQ as rain continues to fall.

The closed roads are:

  • Duaringa Biloela Rd, Gainsford - closed at Don River.
  • Glenoria Rd, Gindie - road closed due to water over at Sandhurst Ck approx 20kms from Gregory Hway intersection.
  • Taragoola Rd, Calliope.
  • Kanes Ln, River Ranch.
  • The Narrows Rd, Targinnie.
  • O'Connor Rd, Benaraby.
  • Blackgate Rd, Wooderson.
It's time to break out the umbrellas as the BOM predicts 100mm of rain for the Rockhampton region.
It's time to break out the umbrellas as the BOM predicts 100mm of rain for the Rockhampton region.

Motorists are reminded to drive to the conditions and remember if it's flooded, forget it.

3-day rain forecast from 21/3/17
3-day rain forecast from 21/3/17

INITIAL: OVER 85mm has fallen in Yeppoon overnight, with heavier falls predicted to hit the region today and tomorrow.

Rockhampton also experiences showers throughout the night, with the Bureau of Meteorology recording 55.4mm since 9am Monday.

WIDESPREAD RAIN: Red and orange dots up the Capricornia coast show the widespread rain received over the last 24 hours to 9am.
WIDESPREAD RAIN: Red and orange dots up the Capricornia coast show the widespread rain received over the last 24 hours to 9am.

Byfield saw 90mm overnight, while there was 58mm recorded at The Gap.

According to forecasters, this is only set to intensify today and tomorrow with an upper low over inland Queensland and a trough extending through Capricorn Coast producing widespread rain.

Capricornia should see widespread showers and rainfall continue, with possible thunderstorms.

Computer modelling predicts up to 100mm could fall in the region over the next three days.

 

14mm of rain was recorded at "Rockview", Bluff on Monday.
14mm of rain was recorded at "Rockview", Bluff on Monday.

Central Queenslanders have taken to the Who Got the Rain? Facebook group to report rainfall in their neck of the woods.

An Upper Ulam resident recorded 92mm since Monday, while a Caves local recorded 75mm.

The biggest falls were towards the coast, with 50mm recorded by a Coowonga resident in the past 24 hours, taking their local total to 106mm in 48 hours.

Although there has been less rain recorded, inland areas have also received showers.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 18.8mm at Emerald since 9am Monday, while 5.6mm was seen at Biloela.

However, areas west of Clermont saw good rain, with 60mm reported on Who Got the Rain? at a property 140km west of the town.

ELEVEN roads have gone under water as Central Queensland cops a deluge.

