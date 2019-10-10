Menu
WELCOME RAIN: Keep your umbrella handy, wet weather is on the way.
WEATHER UPDATE: Wet times ahead for Central Queensland

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
10th Oct 2019 11:53 AM
KEEP your umbrellas handy because welcome rain is on the way for Central Queensland over the coming days.

While the predicted rain wasn’t expected to be drought breaking, the handy falls should quench the parched landscape.

A large high over the Great Australian Bight extends a firm ridge and southerly winds over southern Queensland.

Fire dangers over southeastern and central districts are gradually easing with the hot air mass being pushed north, providing welcome respite for the region’s weary firefighters.

A broad upper trough will combine with increasing moisture and a surface trough to increase instability over the eastern districts during Friday and Saturday.

Today Capricornia will be partly cloudy with a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower in the north, near zero chance elsewhere.

EXPECTED RAIN: Only patchy rain was expected to fall on parts of CQ today.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening.

Winds south-easterly 15 to 25km/h turning east to north-easterly in the late morning and afternoon.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the region were expected to peak around 30°C.

Rockhampton

Thursday Partly cloudy. Winds south-easterly 15 to 20km/h tending easterly in the morning then becoming light in the evening.

Max 28°C,

Friday, Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers from the late morning. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20km/h in the morning then tending north-easterly in the middle of the day. 17°C-27°C,

RAIN FORECAST: The Bureau of Meteorology tips some rain to fall in CQ on Friday.
Saturday, Cloudy. High (80%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning. The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Light winds. 16°C-29°C

Yeppoon

Thursday Max 24°C.Partly cloudy. Chance of any rain: 20%

Friday, 18°C-24°C.Partly cloudy.18°C-24°C. Chance of any rain: 30% Possible rainfall: 0 to 1mm

Saturday 17°C-25°C.ShorPartly cloudy.18°C-24°C. Chance of any rain: 30% Possible rainfall: 0 to 1mm

RAIN FORECAST: This Bureau of Meteorology map shows a chance of rain falling expects rain to falling on Friday.
Biloela

Thursday Max 29°C.Mostly sunny. Chance of any rain: 20%

Friday, 12°C-27°C.Shower or two. Chance of any rain: 70% Possible rainfall: 1 to 5mm

Saturday 12°C-28°C.Shower or two. Chance of any rain: 70% Possible rainfall: 3 to 8mm

RAIN FORECAST: The Bureau of Meteorology expects rain to fall throughout Queensland over the coming four days.
Emerald

Thursday Max 31°C.Partly cloudy. Chance of any rain: 10%

Friday, 17°C-29°C.Shower or two. Chance of any rain: 50% Possible rainfall: 0 to 3mm

Saturday 16°C-31°C.Shower or two.Chance of any rain: 60% Possible rainfall: 2 to 6mm

