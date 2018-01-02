Weather warning: Rocky braces for 100mm rain as storm on way

WET N WILD: The Bureau is predicting more rain to hit the Central Queensland region today.

UPDATE 2.15PM: CENTRAL Queenslanders are bracing for more wild storms today with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting heavy rainfall, possibly damaging winds and a small chance of hail.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald says Rockhampton can expect heavy falls this late afternoon from 4pm, with storms quite likely to form.

Storm-affected areas are in for a potential big drenching, with as much as 60mm to 100mm predicted.

The bureau issued a weather warning for a large area, including Capricornia, at 1.45pm.

Flash flooding and small hail (around 2cm in diameter) are also possible for affected homes, with damaging winds also possible if storms should turn severe.

Rockhampton Airport recorded 20mm overnight after a wild storm struck.

"Consistent north-easterly winds from built up moisture in the air are increasing the dew point, which means a lot more muggy days for Rocky,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

"At the moment it's muggy bordering on oppressive.

"Areas near the coast are sitting at 24 dew point temperature, which means high humidity.

"Rockhampton temperature's may not reflect just how hot it feels.”

The oppressively muggy weather is set to ease up on Thursday.

Severe storms are likely with possible hail and damaging winds and heavy rain across parts of Capricornia and Wide Bay this afternoon & evening. The Bureau of Meteorology

The big falls follow last night's wild storms that left 24,000 homes without power across Central Queensland.

For the Rockhampton Region, 9379 homes lost power overnight.

Some of the towns affected by power loss included Gracemere, Alton Downs, Bajool, Kabra, Mount Morgan, North Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Stanwell.

According to Senior Corporate Communications Advisor Rod Rehbein, Gracemere was the most affected by power outages overnight.

"Less than 1000 homes are still without power this morning,” said Mr Rehbein.

"We've got as many crews as we can out today in those areas.

"We're looking at more storms and that can obviously have an impact on power.”

The Weatherzone website says there's a 70 per cent chance of storms and heavy falls for Central Queensland today.

In Rockhampton the site is predicting between 20mm and 40mm rainfall.

Last night's storm brought just over 20mm rain at Rockhampton Airport.

Among those affected by the storm was Daniel Marsh, who lost power at 7pm and was still without any at 8am today.

Mr Marsh shared his situation on the Who Got Rain Facebook page.

Pactricia Ashe on Upper Ulam Road, Bajoolm also lost power and received 27mm of rainfall.

Lucy Thackeray in Cawarral received 25.5mm of rainfall overnight.

The Capricornia district hasn't seen the last of the storm activity.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the wet weather will continue until the end of the week.

Today's maximum temperature is tipped to reach 36.

It will be the hottest day of the week tomorrow , with temps expected to hit 38 degrees in Rockhampton. Elsewhere in the region:

Biloela 35

Yeppoon 33

Emerald 37

Clermont 39

Moranbah 41