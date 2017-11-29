Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WEATHER WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to hit Rocky region

WEATHER OUTLOOK: Forecasters say thunderstorms are coming to Central Queensland. Pictured: Allanah Cherie shared photos of last week's severe thunderstorm, which brought hail, heavy falls and strong winds to the region.
WEATHER OUTLOOK: Forecasters say thunderstorms are coming to Central Queensland. Pictured: Allanah Cherie shared photos of last week's severe thunderstorm, which brought hail, heavy falls and strong winds to the region. Allanah Cherie
Shayla Bulloch
by

SEVERE thunderstorms are set to inundate the Rockhampton region over the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning this afternoon for people in Capricornia and surrounds.

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of CQ.
A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of CQ. BOM

This includes Gladstone, Emerald, Rockhampton, Biloela, Blackwater and Yeppoon.

Heavy rainfall is expected to hit the region which could lead to flash flooding.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise residents to never drive, walk or ride through flood waters and seek shelter.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Topics:  bom rockhampton storms weather

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
BREAKING: Strelow out in Rocky election bombshell

BREAKING: Strelow out in Rocky election bombshell

Find out who is favourite to win after LNP preferences flow.

GALLERY: Rocky CBD's huge new space for kids

KIDS' PLAY HAVEN: An artist's impression of the riverbank playground project which Acting Rockhampton Region Mayor says will create many great memories for families.

CHECK out the huge progress of long-awaited riverbank revitalisation

Rocky Senator ignores will of the people by voting 'No'

Senator Matt Canavan voted against the Same Sex Marriage Bill due to the lack of religious protections.

Canavan fails in attempt to modify same sex marriage bill.

CQ mum praises TV show breaking down autism barriers

Trudi Holland with Brendon Maxwell and children, Tejay, Chelsey and Savanna Reed. INSET: Freddie Highmore stars as Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor .

GRACEMERE mum, Trudi, says the unique show gives her daughter hope

Local Partners