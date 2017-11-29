WEATHER WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to hit Rocky region

WEATHER OUTLOOK: Forecasters say thunderstorms are coming to Central Queensland. Pictured: Allanah Cherie shared photos of last week's severe thunderstorm, which brought hail, heavy falls and strong winds to the region.

SEVERE thunderstorms are set to inundate the Rockhampton region over the next several hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning this afternoon for people in Capricornia and surrounds.

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of CQ. BOM

This includes Gladstone, Emerald, Rockhampton, Biloela, Blackwater and Yeppoon.

Heavy rainfall is expected to hit the region which could lead to flash flooding.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise residents to never drive, walk or ride through flood waters and seek shelter.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.