WEATHER WATCH: BoM predicts rain and storms to hang around

WET WEATHER: Rockhampton region residents share their photographs of the wet weather over the weekend.

WET WEATHER: Rockhampton region residents share their photographs of the wet weather over the weekend. Contributed

CENTRAL Queensland is bracing for more wet weather as a new week begins.

Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecaster Lauren Pattie said showers and thunderstorm activity were predicted for the coming days.

Ms Pattie said this was a result of a combination of upper and surface troughs.

BoM modelling showed Rockhampton and Gladstone are to receive between 10mm and 15mm today.

On Tuesday, these centres could receive up to 25mm according to BoM modelling.

In the latter part of the weekend to next week, a surge is expected to come through from the south which "will reduce the showers and storm activity a little bit on the coast".

Inland areas are expected to see showers and storms through to towards the end of the week as well, and the next couple of days for Biloela.

"There is some potential for some locally heavy falls with these thunderstorms as well, but those falls will be quite isolated," Ms Pattie said.

A southerly surge will push through the coast in the middle of the week which will clear the wet weather.

Towards the end of the week, there will be cloudy conditions for most areas of Capricornia.

Emerald could see heavy falls over the next couple of days and could see the odd shower on Thursday before the weather eases.

BoM issued a flood warning for the Dawson River at 10am yesterday which said moderate levels were possible today.

This comes as river levels rose yesterday downstream of Taroom and Baralaba.

For 24 hours to 9am yesterday, rainfall totals between 5mm to 30mm had fallen in the Dawson catchment.

The next BoM flood warning will be issued at 10am this morning.

Rainfall totals

9am to 5.30pm yesterday:

Rockhampton received just 1mm

Gladstone received 25mm

Blackwater Airport received 21.2mm

Samuel Hill received 21.2mm

St. Lawrence received 26.6mm