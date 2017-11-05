News

WEATHER WATCH: Possible severe thunderstorms for CQ

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts Capricornia could possibly receive thunderstorms on Tuesday.

by Sean Fox

THE Bureau of Meteorology predicts severe thunderstorms could hit Central Queensland areas south of Rockhampton on Tuesday.

A trough is expected to move up the Queensland coast which could create severe thunderstorm activity in a number of districts.

A BoM spokesperson said today it was possible Biloela, Rolleston and Taroom could be in the firing line for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Computer modelling from the bureau shows areas south of Rockhampton in the Banana region could receive up to 50mm rainfall.

A BoM spokesperson said Biloela could receive light falls on Tuesday while Rocky could receive 10 to 15mm of rain if the storms were to reach the city.

The thunderstorm impact zone would be far-reaching and stretch from Clermont to Warwick before heading north on Wednesday.

The Central Highlands and Coalfields district has a medium to high chance of receiving isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Wednesday could also see stronger winds offshore from Central Queensland.

Today's forecast for Capricornia is mostly sunny with a maximum temperature of 32 degrees in Rockhampton.

The maximum temperatures for Rocky on Tuesday and Wednesday are 35 and 28 degrees respectively.

Last week, the Capricornia region was hammered by severe thunderstorms which dropped 27mm of rain on Rockhampton.

