WEATHER: Who got rain plus latest forecast

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 4:54 PM
WEATHER forecasters are predicting the wet conditions which have soaked Central Queensland over the past two days to continue through to the new year.

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology James Hobson said central parts of Queensland had experienced “decent shower activity” with areas cashing in on quality rainfalls.

“To 9am (Thursday), we’ve recorded about 60mm in around Yeppoon and 40-60mm between Gladstone and Bundaberg,” Mr Hobson said.

“There was 10-20mm scattered throughout the Capricornia district.

“We’re looking at more showers in the forecast for the next little while as we remain in quite a humid air mass with winds coming in off the Coral Sea, bringing that tropical moisture into the region.”

CQ rainfall accumulation until 9am Thursday.
CQ rainfall accumulation until 9am Thursday.

CQ rainfalls over the past 48 hours

  • Yeppoon 112mm
  • Rockhampton 59mm
  • Byfield 70mm
  • Yaamba 28mm
  • Headlow airfield 64mm
  • Westwood 49mm
  • Raglan 60mm
  • Calliope 39mm
  • Biloela 20mm
  • Rolleston 10mm
  • Springsure 19mm
  • Comet 21mm
  • Blackwater 36mm
  • Clermont 19mm
  • Emerald 14mm
  • Fairbairn Dam 7mm
  • Moranbah 39mm
  • St Lawrence 57mm
  • Marlborough 31mm
Rainfall recorded on New Year’s Eve around Queensland.
Rainfall recorded on New Year’s Eve around Queensland.

Mr Hobson didn’t expect New Year’s Eve to be particularly wet around the Rockhampton region, with just isolated showers expected to fall over the next 12 hours.

The isolated showers were expected to keep falling into the middle of next week as the onshore winds continued.

“We have a La Nina in the Pacific Ocean and that generally leads to a wetter than average west season,” he said.

“We’re starting to see those effects with the trough that’s in the region producing scattered showers and storms bring rain to parts of Queensland that haven’t seen it in a while.”

Not significantly affected by the La Nina, maximum temperatures around Capricornia were expected to sit around 31 degrees before climbing towards 33-34 degrees over the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology are expecting greater than average rainfalls around CQ in the coming months.
The Bureau of Meteorology are expecting greater than average rainfalls around CQ in the coming months.

Forecast for the rest of Thursday

  • Rockhampton

Max 31 Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm most likely in the evening.

Winds south-easterly 20 to 25 km/h tending easterly in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

  • Yeppoon

Max 27 Showers. Chance of any rain: 80 per cent.

The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds east to south-easterly 15 to 25 km/h.

  • Emerald

Max 32 Partly cloudy. Slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower or a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds south-easterly 20 to 25 km/h tending easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening.

  • Biloela

Max 32 Shower or two. Chance of any rain: 60 per cent.

The next eight days were expected to be wet in CQ according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The next eight days were expected to be wet in CQ according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Forecast for Friday

  • Rockhampton

Min 23 Max 31. Shower or two. Possible rainfall: 1 to 8mm. Chance of any rain: 50 per cent

Medium chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming east to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.

  • Yeppoon

Min 24 Max 27. Shower or two. Possible rainfall: 4 to 15mm. Chance of any rain: 60 per cent.

  • Emerald

Min 22 Max 32. Partly cloudy. Possible rainfall: 0 to 1mm. Chance of any rain: 30 per cent.

Slight chance of a shower. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming south-easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the morning then tending easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day.

  • Biloela

Min 21 Max 33. Partly cloudy. Possible rainfall: 0 to 1mm. Chance of any rain: 30 per cent

2020 Weather wrap

Rockhampton's weather highlights for 2020.
Rockhampton's weather highlights for 2020.

The Bureau of Meteorology intends to provide a full wrap up of Australia’s 2020 weather in the new year.

After records tumbled in 2019, Rockhampton’s weather has remained steady throughout 2020 according to Rockhampton airport’s available data.

Only one record was broken when 12.2 degrees was recorded as the lowest maximum temperature for May.

Rockhampton's annual average weather trends
Rockhampton's annual average weather trends
bureau of meteorology rainfall totals tmbweather weather forecast who got the rain
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

