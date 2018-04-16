WEATHER: Why early morning fog is descending over Rocky

EARLY MORNING: A thick fog covered Rockhampton this morning as commuters made their way to work.

EARLY MORNING: A thick fog covered Rockhampton this morning as commuters made their way to work. Contributed

HEAVY fog descended over Rockhampton early this morning as commuters made their way to work.

Hardly able to see , motorists turned their headlights on as they cautioned through the mist which appeared to be present throughout all of Rockhampton.

It seems the cooler early mornings which are beginning to kick in are to blame for the lack of visibility.

Fog formation can happen in one of two ways.

It can form when the air is cooled to the dew point which leads to the formation of fog droplets.

The second is when water evaporates from the surface into the air, raising the dew point until condensation occurs.

Fog often clears with daylight as when the sun rises, the ground warms which leads to the air temperature being warmer than the dew point temperature, causing fog droplets to evaporate.

According to the The Bureau of meteorology's forecast, today is the only day which is expected to deliver a foggy morning, with the rest of the week looking relatively clear.

The rest of Monday will deliver partly cloudy skies, a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm and light east to northeasterly winds in the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a shower with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies again with a slight chance of a shower throughout the day and a top of 31.

Temperatures will sit in the early 30s the entire week with temps of 33 degrees expected today and tomorrow.