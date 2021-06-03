Webber smashes it in real estate with 100 sales in 6 months

Doug Webber at the site of a home on Agnes Street he recently sold which had multi-offers.

As the Rockhampton region’s real estate market continues to boom, Doug Webber last month cracked 100 sales for the financial year – and it’s not even June 30 yet.

Now sitting at 107 sales, Mr Webber said it was the busiest time he had experienced in his five years in the game.

“It has been fantastic in real estate, from Christmas time especially we saw in the rental market at zero per cent vacancy,” the Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate agent said.

“The rental market went through the roof and prices for rentals went way up and that has continued to go up.

“Investors are looking for more homes, with COVID more people are wanting to move to regional areas, we have just seen a super growth in sales.”

Mr Webber has gone from average one to two sales a week to achieving four to five – more than doubling his sales.

“I am an agent that likes to work for my seller and get them the best price they need and they are happy with,” he said.

“I am also finding prices are going up but our valuers aren’t keeping up with the times and how much the market is growing.”

Even properties on busy streets like Dean Street and Richardson Road aren’t lasting a week on the market.

“Investors are taking them up because they are getting very good rent, still for a well-priced property and they are positively geared,” he said.

Most of the buyers are moving into the properties, with about 80 per cent owner occupier and 20 per cent investors.

“I have sold houses to people from South Australia, Victoria... it’s quite interesting seeing them coming up to Queensland, they are coming up to the nicer weather,” Mr Webber said.

While most of the buyers are retired, Mr Webber said the region still had a lot of work on offer.

“We have doubled the size of the jail, more guards, more admins, then the roadworks going on, the ring road is about to start, another $1 billion going into our area,” he said.

“I think there is plenty of work and the mining industry is always ramping up.”

As the prices to continue to rise, the industry is being described as a “seller’s market” – not ideal if you are looking to buy.

However, Mr Webber said Rockhampton property prices used to be well below other regional areas like Mackay and Cairns.

“Our prices were super low, I think now we are coming up to a fair price if anything,” he said.

“As a buyer, compare what you are buying to what you would pay in Brisbane or Sydney.

“We are very lucky, we have a beautiful city and we have houses that are very affordable. You can still afford to live and have a mortgage.

“I think if people have a look at what they are getting for their money, they are still well priced homes.”

For those looking to buy, Mr Webber said not to procrastinate.

“When a good home comes on the market, they are really snapped up very quickly,” he said.

“Don’t wait for an open home, if you see a house advertised, ring up that agent and try and get in early.”

Always a humble man, Mr Webber thanked the people of Central Queensland for their support during his first five years in real estate.

“Going from retail with Webbers Retravision to coming into real estate, I have been very lucky the people that trusted me with my own business are trusting me to sell their most important asset which is their home,” he said.

“I have been very blessed since I have started … people have said I started in the quietest market, I have never not been busy, it has been fantastic.”