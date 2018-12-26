WEDDING ANNIVERSARY: Do you have stories of Bruce and Gwen?

FORTY-ONE YEARS: Gwen and Bruce Simpson are about to celebrate more than four decades of married life together.

BRUCE and Gwen Simpson celebrated their marriage in a unique way back in 1977 - attending a cabaret they had organised for the Rockhampton Police Youth Club.

Forty-one years later, the couple are preparing to mark their 41st wedding anniversary on December 31.

The couple were married at the Burnett St Presbyterian Church in Rockhampton.

Mr Simpson has been working in Rockhampton since 1970, where he taught judo.

He met Gwen Fisher in 1970 when she worked at the David Motel and while he was a coach captain for Panther Tours.

The couple bought the Hub Travel and Casket agency in Northside Plaza in 1983 followed by the Coffee Pot and then Gwen's Japanese restaurant in Dean St.

The couple have travelled extensively throughout Australia and internationally.

Bruce was an alderman on Rockhampton City Council for 12 years and during this time Gwen enjoyed community work from 1972 to 2018.

Gwen now works as a civil marriage celebrant for weddings and funerals.

"We are both very healthy so expect and hope that we can share many more years of married life,” Mrs Simpson said.