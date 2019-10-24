SMOOTH SAILING: couple tie the knot on the high seas

The wedding ceremony itself was held on the Freedom Sovereign boat, docked on Long Beach. Bride and groom Dave and Kiha Cowhan and bridesmaids Mel Wright, Jess Roth, Bree Close, Courtney Taylor and Lucy Doxanakis and groomsmen Sam Baass, Zeik Foster, Chris Moseby, Mick Cowhan and Andrew Cowhan.

KIHA Bonney grew up dreaming of a wedding at her childhood holiday spot, Great Keppel Island.

Fast forward to September 9, 2019 her dream came true - with a twist.

Kiha and her husband-to-be Dave Cowhan, were married on-board the Freedom Fast Cats boat, the Freedom Sovereign.

The couple said 'I do' in the middle of the ocean.

Kiha grew up visiting the island and her parents bought the old Rainbow Hut, renaming it Tropical Vibes, and moved to the island permanently a few years ago.

The wedding party on the Freedom Fast Cats glass bottom boat which was used to take them to get bridal photos.

Dave proposed to Kiha on holidays in Europe. He popped the question in Santorini, Greece, where Kiha's grandfather was from.

When they began planning the wedding, Kiha knew what she wanted.

"I always imagined if I was to get married it would be over on Great Keppel Island," she said.

The wedding was Kiha's childhood dream come true.

She wanted to do something different and came up with the idea of the getting married on the boat and when she contacted Freedom Fast Cats, they were really enthusiastic.

The girls got ready at Kiha's parents house and the boys next door.

The bridal party Mel Wright, Jess Roth, Bree Close, Courtney Taylor and Lucy Doxanakis with bride Kiha Cowhan.

Guests were picked up from the marina in Freedom Sovereign and those already on the island were taken on the glass bottom boat out to big boat.

The bridal party snuck on the boat and hide in the wheelhouse until it was time.

Kiha Cowhan with captain Max Allen of Freedom Fast Cats. The bridal party hide in the wheelhouse until the ceremony began when they docked at Long Beach.

The day turned out to be perfect with three to five knots and the wind blowing northerly, making their preferred location of Long Beach the best spot to anchor and the couple said their vows, amid the Keppel seas in front of 150 guests on the boat.

The married couple, Kiha and Dave Cowhan on the new boardwalk between Monkey Beach and Long Beach.

Long Beach had always been Kiha's favourite spot on the island, as it is private and you get to have it all to yourself.

The couple were also the first bride and groom to walk down the new boardwalk.

Reception party at Kiha's parent's business, Tropical Vibes on Great Keppel Island.

Dave moved to Rockhampton a few years ago to play for the CQ Capras.

Coming from country NSW, a wedding on a boat was quite different for his family but luckily it was all smooth sailing.

"I think it sounded crazy but when they saw the Sovreign it worked," Kiha said.

Dave and Kiha Cowhan were married on the seas around Kiha's dream location, Great Keppel Island.

"Being such an outdoor ceremony, weather was a concern and we didn't have a back-up plan, just faith it would work.

"Over there you are lucky you can always find a beach that is protected," she said.

"September, just from experience, is always known to be a beautiful time of year."