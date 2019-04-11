Wedding bells for Gracemere couple after $1m lotto win

WEDDING bells are ringing for a Gracemere couple who today discovered they won $1 million in last night's Wednesday Gold Lotto draw.

The Queensland pair held one of the four division one winning entries nationally in Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3859, drawn April 10. Each winning entry took home a division one prize of $1,000,000.

Speaking with a Golden Casket official this afternoon to claim their prize, the emotional woman said she had tears in her eyes upon discovering the winning news.

"Oh god! Wow! How am I going to go back to work and look normal?" the woman laughed.

"If you could see me, you'd see I have tears in my eyes.

"I have butterflies in my stomach. My legs feel wobbly, my knees feel wobbly! I can barely stand up!

"This just doesn't happen to normal people like me.

"I keep looking around to check this isn't a dream. It doesn't feel real.

"This will change my life. I've actually got a headache from smiling so much!

"I am a millionaire - that sounds crazy!"

The ecstatic woman said the win would allow the couple to finally do all the things they've dreamt of.

"We will buy a nice house and have a beautiful garden," she shared.

"We can finally get married now too and we will give some to our family.

"Then I am going to retire from work. I never thought I'd be retiring at this age.

"This feels surreal! We can finally do all the things we've been wanting to do. It's just amazing."

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their winning 18-game marked entry at Gracemere News, Shop 16, Gracemere Shoppingworld, 1-19 McLaughlin Street, Gracemere.

Gracemere News employee Del Hardacre said the outlet was thrilled to have made one of their customers a millionaire.

"We are extremely happy," she said.

"I think we are probably equally as thrilled as the winners are! When we discovered the news today we all jumped for joy!

"We hope they enjoy their prize and wish them all the best for the future.

"It's wonderful that they're a couple from Gracemere and that the prize will help them achieve some of their dreams.

"Hopefully this is the start of a winning streak and we deliver more big wins to our customers!"

In 2018, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto created 194 millionaires across Australia.

The winning numbers in Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3859 on April 10, 2019 were 11, 28, 22, 36, 37 and 34, while the supplementary numbers were 29 and 2.

Across Australia, there were four division one winning entries in Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3859.

The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 98 so far this calendar year, including 19 won by Golden Casket customers.

In the 12 months to 31 December 2018, there were 69 division one winning Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto entries across the Lott's jurisdictions, which collectively won $62 million.