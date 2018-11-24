Lover revealed: Sophie Monk’s new beau

After failing to find The One on prime time TV, unlucky-in-love Sophie Monk finally discovered him by accident - sitting next to her on a plane at 35,000 feet.

And despite her past romantic disappointments, Monk believes wedding bells are on the cards this time.

Australia's favourite Bachelorette is truly loved up months after meeting her publicity shy beau who News Corp Australia can reveal is marketing executive Joshua Gross.

Sophie Monk and her new boyfriend at his sister’s wedding.

The couple ran into each other on a Europe to Sydney long haul flight five months ago.

They had adjacent seats in business class, started chatting and that was that. Monk says it felt like they were instantly "best friends".

"He was so cool, so much fun," she said. "Next minute I went 'Are you single?' and he said he was separated. Then I said 'Can I kiss you?'"

The answer was yes and they locked lips and shared champagne - before she asked to swap from her aisle seat to his window position, which is her preference when flying.

"We kissed, I jumped in the window seat and then we had breakfast," she laughed. Now they are talking about putting a ring on it.

Monk’s new beau has been identified by The Saturday Telegraph as Joshua Gross.

"When his divorce goes through we are talking about getting married," Monk said, revealing it would be a low-key and intimate affair. "If we did get married, it would be on the Gold Coast in my back garden … just with family."

She added, smiling: "I have waited and gone through so much s*** to meet someone so good. He doesn't want publicity which is ironic because I'm talking about it. If it doesn't work this time, I'm done."

Monk's love woes have been well documented, having been in the spotlight for the best part of two decades since she started as a singer with Bardot.

Most recently the 38-year-old dated millionaire playboy publican Stu Laundy (left) after choosing him from 18 prospective suitors on reality dating show The Bachelorette. But it didn't work out.

Monk and former partner, Bachelorette winner Stu Laundy.

She was once engaged to Benji Madden and Jimmy Esebag and has previously dated actor Sam Worthington, US TV host Ryan Seacrest and action movie star Jason Statham.

But now Gross is Monk's focus and she recently attended his sister's wedding, sitting front row at the ceremony with her man and his parents.

Monk, who was recently voted number one in the MAXIM Hot 100 list beating Margot Robbie and Delta Goodrem, later visited the 34-year-old overseas in the United States where he is based.

He returned to Australia this month and helped her through surgery after she discovered she had endometriosis - a condition that has caused her extreme pain for years.

Monk was previously engaged to Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden.

"Women are conditioned to live with that kind of pain and we just think it's normal," she said. "I would have been like 17 when I had that severe pain, going in and out of hospital. I've had about 20 ambulances over my life because I couldn't walk and was vomiting. I was never diagnosed though, but constantly in pain and getting tested."

The pair met on a business class flight from Europe to Sydney.

It was through the help of Monash IVF on the Gold Coast that she discovered the illness and underwent treatment. She is now urging women suffering period pain to get checked.

"This is something we don't talk about very often. It is not embarrassing, it is just life so I hope me sharing this story will help others."

At the time of undergoing treatment, Monk also decided to freeze her eggs to ensure she doesn't have any difficulty falling pregnant in the future.

"I just want to buy more time and if you can, why not?" she explained.

The host of Love Island will launch her own production company Lazy Susan next year and has also filmed a new travel show.