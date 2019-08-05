WEEKEND AUCTIONS: 'Healthy competition' in Cap Coast market

TWO Capricorn Coast properties went under the hammer last weekend and for prices that appeased buyers, sellers and agents alike.

The first was house at 53 Adelaide Park Road in Yeppoon set on a generous near half-acre block.

53 Adelaide Road in Yeppoon Ray White Yeppoon

The property boasted a large five bedroom, two bathroom home and a large garden offering privacy and room to move.

53 Adelaide Park Road in Yeppoon Ray White Yeppoon

The block is situated in walking distance to Central Shopping Centre Yeppoon as well as Anzac Parade and nearby beaches.

Ray White Yeppoon's principal agent Debbie Lodwick said the sale, which only took five weeks, was "a great result”.

She said the 20 attendees, five of which registered to bid, were diverse interests from investors to first home-buyers and demonstrated "good, healthy competition in the local market”.

The sellers were "very happy” with the $275,000 sale and fetched the price they were expecting.

Five bedroom house in the large block of 53 Adelaide Road in Yeppoon Ray White Yeppoon

Historical records available on realestate.com.au would suggest last weekend's buyers picked up this property for a steal as it was listed at $370,000 in February 2006.

Ms Lodwick said people choosing to auction their homes on the coast were seeing fact turn around as it showed they were prepared to meet the market.

The second coastal property to go under the hammer on the weekend was a beach side block in Keppel Sands describes as being "ideal for those who really appreciate the feel of the sand between their toes”.

The 759m² block at 96 Schofield Parade is merely metres from the beach and has permanent uninterrupted views of surrounding islands.

block at 96 Schofield Parade Harcourts Yeppoon

Property consultant from Harcourts Yeppoon, Daniel Spyve said the property smashed the reserve of $180,000 when the hammer dropped at $220,000.

He said there were five interested parties heading into the auction, but a bidder from Kabra came out of the blue to snatch up the beachside property.

Mr Spyve said beachside properties such as this seldom hit the market but for those lucky enough to own one, there was no shortage of buyers looking to spend big.

"I know there are a lot of people looking to buy oceanside on the coast, some willing to pay around the million dollar mark,” he said.

The Schofield block used to host a house but it was destroyed during Cyclone Marcia.