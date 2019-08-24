Weekend clashes to decide first teams into grand finals

AFL: After this weekend one team will have one hand on the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership Cup, with the winners of this week's semi-final matches progressing straight through to the grand final.

In what has been another extraordinary season for the Yeppoon Swans they finished with four teams in the top two, from under-15s through to senior men, that will all get the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd at Swan Park this weekend.

Senior Men: Yeppoon Swans (1st) v Rockhampton Panthers (2nd)

Previous meetings: Round 5, Swans by 90 points; Round 9, Swans by 168 points; Round 14, Swans by 92 points.

Key players

Swans: Matt Wallin. The skipper has been in outstanding form this year, particularly in the back end of the season. Spending a lot of time in the mid-field this year he has added further versatility in what is already a premium midfield, and has also been able to push forward and hit the scoreboard. Teamed with the likes of the Cossens brothers, Leigh and Tom, and mobile big man Jamie Garner, this is undoubtedly one of the most premium mid-fields this comp has ever seen. Add to that plenty of options in the forward, led by Alex Chapman who reached the brilliant milestone this year of 100 goals in a season.

Panthers: Travis Young. In what is still a very young squad the Panthers have seen plenty of players step up this year which has boosted them to second in the competition, none more so than Travis Young. Leading by example on the field with his two-way running and fierce attack on the ball, Young has undoubtedly been a big part of the Panthers' rise in the competition this year. The team boasts plenty of fire power up forward with the likes of Matt Ryan, Sam Gudgeon, Sam Pierpoint and Clint Evans all being damaging on their given day.

Summary: Despite some lop-sided score lines throughout the year, Panthers have shown at times that they are able to close down the classy Swans outfit. The challenge remains to be able to close them down for four quarters, as the Swans have shown repeatedly throughout the year when they get the slightest opportunity they can put on multiple goals in a short period of time to blow the game wide open.

Reserves: Swans (1st) v Brothers (2nd)

Previous meetings: Round 5, Yeppoon by 66 points; Round 9, Yeppoon by 48 points; Round 14, Yeppoon by 30 points.

Key players

Swans: Jake Meyer. Has gone to a new level this year, spending time in the midfield as well as being one of the most damaging forwards in the Reserve Grade Competition. The Swans boast a very even line-up all over the ground with the likes of the Boyd brothers, Tyler and Logan, providing plenty of attack and defence from the wings.

Brothers: Joel Robinson. Known as "whippet” plenty of teams take his size for granted and pay the consequences when they do so. A speedy little mid-fielder that gets in and under packs, and his size certainly doesn't deter from his attack on the football. There is good balance through the mid-field though with the likes of Dan Trinca and Gary Gillespie added to the mix as well as the experienced Michael Moore offering another dimension.

Summary: The Roos have managed to narrow the margin each time these two teams have met this year, but haven't been able to register a win. They have certainly had their opportunities to take the four points but unable to mount scoreboard pressure early in matches. Yeppoon have finished a top of the ladder for a reason and will have their sights firmly set on a dominant performance at home. This match is poised to be one of the matches of the day.

INSPIRATIONAL: Rockhampton Panthers' Taylah Pringle leads by example both on and off the field. Jann Houley

Women: Panthers (1st) v Glenmore (2nd)

Previous meetings: Round 1, Panthers by 43 points; Round 6, Panthers by 21 points; Round 12, Panthers by 43 points.

Key players

Panthers: Taylah Pringle. Leads by example both on and off the field and is a big reason why this team is the highest scoring team in the women's competition. Well supported with the delivery from a great mid field which boasts the likes of Brooke Slatter, Gabbie Fitzgerald and Ami Mill.

Glenmore: Bree Grentell. The 2018 Maree Lambert Medallist has provided consistency through the midfield for some time now in this team. Someone that lets her actions do the talking on the field she has a great ability to pick players up and bring them along with her. Bree is well supported each week from the likes of Beth Houlihan and Rikki Richards and the team has certainly welcomed back Megan Rickertt to the squad this year.

Summary: This has become one of the greatest rivalries this competition has ever seen. For a long time the Bulls had complete dominance over the competition, but the Panthers have toiled away to build a team that has taken that mantle over the past couple of years. These matches you can always throw the form guide out the window because you know come finals time both of these teams will lift another level.

AFL SEMIS

Games on Saturday at Swan Park, Yeppoon