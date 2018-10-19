‘Major storm event’ coming

AS is disappointingly often the case, the sunny weather that was wasted during the working week won't last much into the weekend with a severe storm event expected.

While many areas were greeted with sunshine and warm weather on Friday, thunderstorms are predicted for the weekend.

The last of the sunny conditions is expected to stick around for Saturday morning before the rain hits.

But mid-Saturday through to Sunday, rain will his eastern NSW and southeast Queensland, where a "major thunderstorm event" and a risk of flash flooding is expected.

Sky News Weather meteorologist Tristan Meyers said showers and storms would hit late Saturday.

"Sunday looks wet and terrible again," Mr Meyers said.

"We get a good start to the weekend but as Saturday wraps up it will get worse, and Sunday will just be wet."

A weather warning has been issued as yet, but a strong, upper-level, high pressure system is expected to see sever weather warnings sent out by the weather bureau by tomorrow.

On Sunday a late southerly change will cool things down a bit and it will just be a wet day without the thunderstorms.

"We're also expecting quite a lot of thunderstorm activity over the western slopes and plains on Saturday and northeast of the state on Sunday - it'll be quite a bout of stormy, showery weather," Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Rob Toggart said.

The combination of a low pressure trough hovering over the eastern half of NSW and a high pressure system over the Tasman Sea is generating the "burst of thunderstorms", according to Mr Toggart.

"At the moment it extends from the north west slopes and plains down to the South Coast," he said.

"At the same time there's a slow moving high pressure system over the Tasman Sea and what that's doing is feeding humid, north-easterly winds into the trough and that's what's creating the storms."

A severe thunderstorm event is expected to hit northern NSW and southeast Queensland on Saturday. Picture: Sky News Weather

Severe thunderstorms in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, on Thursday left about 8500 homes without power and flooded parts of Gosford and Wyong on the Central Coast.

The region recorded 54mm of rain by 5pm on Thursday. Floodwaters caused heavy traffic and several buses to be diverted.

The Hunter Region and the state's central ranges and northwest slopes and plains were drenched as the storm extended across the area. Mount Seaview, inland of Port Macquarie recorded 90mm of rain.

Mr Toggart said the most "intense burst" of rainfall in recent weeks took place in Penrith on Wednesday, when a storm swept through the area and dumped 61.4mm of rain in just 30 minutes.

"That's really heavy rainfall," he said.

"A couple of weeks ago, when this wave of thunderstorm activity started, it dumped lots of rain over Broken Hill.

"It got more rainfall (30mm) in 10 minutes than it's had this entire year."